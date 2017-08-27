Religare Enterprises seeks shareholders nod to raise Rs 500 cr

Religare Enterprises has sought shareholders approval to raise Rs 500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures.

The company has proposed special resolution at its annual general meeting on September 21, 2017 for raising Rs 500 crore through issue of secured/unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures, in one or more series/tranches, Religare Enterprises said in a BSE filing.

The other proposal is to appoint a director in place of Harpal Singh who retires from office by rotation. Singh being eligible for post has offered himself for re-appointment.

Another proposal is to approve change of terms of appointment of Shivinder Mohan Singh, Non-Executive Vice Chairman of company from “Director not liable to retire by rotation ” to “Director liable to retire by rotation” is also listed on the agenda of the AGM.