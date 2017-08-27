Religare Enterprises seeks shareholders nod to raise Rs 500 cr
The company has proposed special resolution at its annual general meeting on September 21, 2017 for raising Rs 500 crore through issue of secured/unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures, in one or more series/tranches, Religare Enterprises said in a BSE filing.
Religare Enterprises has sought shareholders approval to raise Rs 500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures.
The other proposal is to appoint a director in place of Harpal Singh who retires from office by rotation. Singh being eligible for post has offered himself for re-appointment.