Reliance to increase naphtha exports by 500,000 tonnes in 2017-18

Reliance Industries Ltd will export an additional 500,000 tonnes of naphtha in 2017-18 as it has switched to using ethane at its petrochemcial projects, a company executive said.

Reliance aims to import 1.3 million tonnes-1.4 million tonnes of ethane in 2017-18, said Vipul Shah, chief operating officer for petrochemicals, Reliance, told reporters.