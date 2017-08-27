App
HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 23, 2017 02:00 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Reliance to increase naphtha exports by 500,000 tonnes in 2017-18

Reliance aims to import 1.3 million tonnes-1.4 million tonnes of ethane in 2017-18, said Vipul Shah, chief operating officer for petrochemicals, Reliance, told reporters.

Reliance to increase naphtha exports by 500,000 tonnes in 2017-18

Reliance Industries Ltd will export an additional 500,000 tonnes of naphtha in 2017-18 as it has switched to using ethane at its petrochemcial projects, a company executive said.

Reliance aims to import 1.3 million tonnes-1.4 million tonnes of ethane in 2017-18, said Vipul Shah, chief operating officer for petrochemicals, Reliance, told reporters.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

tags #Business #Companies #Ethane #naphtha #petrochemcial projects #Reliance Industries #Vipul Shah

