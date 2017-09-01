Around 60 lakh JioPhones pre-booked in just one day, delivery to start from Navratri

Moneycontrol News

As many as 60 lakh JioPhone handsets were booked across the country within a day, sources told Moneycontrol.

Reliance Retail Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, also registered an additional 10 million expressions of interest for the JioPhone apart from the bookings.

These bookings, for the 'zero cost' phone, were all registered on August 24, 2017, which was also the first day of bookings for interested customers from across the country.

Customers had to pay Rs 500 to pre-book the phone on a first-come-first-serve basis and the rest Rs 1000 are to be paid at the time of delivery of the phone.

The security deposit of Rs 1,500 thus collected will be refunded to the JioPhone user by returning the used JioPhone after 36 months.

After an overwhelming response to the phone, Jio had halted the bookings on August 28.

A message on Reliance Jio's website currently reads, "Millions have pre-booked the JioPhone. We will inform you when pre-booking resumes"

Customers will continue to be able to register their interest and will be notified on a priority basis when the booking process resumes.

Deliveries to begin from Navratri

The deliveries of the JioPhones will commence after the second week of September.

The 4G feature phone was launched at the Reliance Industries AGM on 21st July 2017.

According to CyberMedia Research, a total of 61.8 million mobiles were shipped in the second quarter of 2017. With 6 million units of sale, JioPhone is estimated to account for around 10 per cent of India's total mobile phone market in a quarter.

Ambani had announced that voice calling for customers of JioPhone would always be free and they would get unlimited data for a month against a payment of Rs 153.

Jio Phone features

Here are some of the other physical features of the phone:-

— Ability to be operated on voice command— An Alpha numeric keypad— 2.4 inch QVGA display— FM Radio and Torchlight— An SD Card slot— A four-way navigation system

— Apart from these the phone will come pre-loaded with Jio apps such as JioMusic, JioCinema and JioTV.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.