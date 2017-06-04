App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 04, 2017 05:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Jio tops chart in 4G download speed in April: Trai report

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) collects and computes data download speed with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis. Theoretically, a user can download one Bollywood movie in about five minutes at 16 mbps speed.

Reliance Jio tops chart in 4G download speed in April: Trai report

Reliance Jio topped the chart in 4G network speed for the month of April with an all-time high download speed of 19.12 megabit per second, as per the latest Trai report.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) collects and computes data download speed with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis. Theoretically, a user can download one Bollywood movie in about five minutes at 16 mbps speed.

Taking the pole position among other operators, Reliance Jio logged download speed of 19.12 mbps during April, even bettering its own performance of 18.48 mbps demonstrated in the previous month, the report said. Also, April was the fourth consecutive month for RJio leading the speed chart.

During April, the download speed on Idea Cellular network stood at 13.70 mbps and Vodafone network at 13.38 mbps.

Vodafone India and Idea Cellular have announced merger of their operations to create the country's largest mobile phone operator worth more than USD 23 billion with a 35 per cent market share.

As per the monthly trend on Trai's portal, Bharti Airtel logged average download speed of 10.15 mbps in April.

tags #4G #Bharti Airtel #Business #Idea Cellular #reliance jio #TRAI #Vodafone India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.