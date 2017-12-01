Reliance Jio offers Rs 1,000 cashback on Redmi 5A ‘Desh ka Smartphone’ with Rs 199 plan

Reliance Jio is offering Rs 1,000 cashback offer on the newly launched ‘Desh ka Smartphone’ Redmi 5A. The offer is valid on a recharge plan of Rs 199 per month.

To avail the offer, one needs to make the first recharge of Rs 199 between December 5, 2017 and November 30, 2018. Customers are required to recharge their account with Rs 199 every month for at least 12 months, at the end of which a cashback worth Rs 1,000 will be given to the customer.

The cashback will be given in the form of 10 coupons worth Rs 100 into the customer’s Jio account. The coupons can be accessed using the MyJio app.

The phone, which was launched on Thursday by Xiaomi, will effectively cost Rs 3,999 for the 2G/16GB version as the device maker is already providing a discount of Rs 1,000 for the first 50 million customers exclusively on the 2G/16GB version. The phone also comes in a 3GB/32GB variant which will effectively cost Rs 5,999 post the cashback.

The Rs 199 plan from Jio will provide users with a validity of 28 days. Subscribers can enjoy unlimited voice calls, 1GB 4G data per day and 100 free SMS daily as part of the plan. The pack will also provide users with access to free subscription of Jio apps such as JioMags, JioTV, JioCinema, etc.

Redmi 5A is the cheapest phone on offer from the Chinese device maker Xiaomi. The phone is a dual SIM 4G VoLTE phone and features a 5 inch HD resolution screen. The phone is powered by a quad core Snapdragon 425 processor and comes in two configurations of 2GB RAM/16GB memory and 3GB RAM/32GB memory. The device also features a dedicated microSD expandable memory slot. The phone has 13 megapixel primary camera with phase detection autofocus or PDAF feature and a 5 megapixel front ‘selfie’ camera.

The phone is available in three colours Gold, Dark Grey and Rose Gold and can be purchased on Flipkart, mi.com and via Xiaomi’s offline partners. The phone will go on sale from December 7 on all platforms simultaneously.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd