App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 21, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Infrastructure sells Mumbai power business to Adanis for Rs 18,800 cr

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) announced the signing of a Definitive Binding Agreement with Adani Transmission (ATL) for 100 per cent stake sale of its Mumbai power business, which includes integrated business of generation, transmission and distribution of power, Reliance Infrastructure said in a BSE filing today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Infrastructure today signed an agreement to sell its Mumbai power business to Adani Transmission for a total consideration of Rs 18,800 crore.

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) announced the signing of a Definitive Binding Agreement with Adani Transmission (ATL) for 100 per cent stake sale of its Mumbai power business, which includes integrated business of generation, transmission and distribution of power, Reliance Infrastructure said in a BSE filing today.

According to the statement, the deal value is at Rs 13,251 crore. This comprises business valued at Rs 12,101 crore and regulatory assets approved so far of Rs 1,150 crore.

In addition, it said, regulatory assets under approval estimated at Rs 5,000 crore and net working capital on closing pegged at Rs 550 crore will flow directly to RInfra.

related news

The company said the total consideration is estimated at Rs 18,800 crore.

RInfra will utilise the proceeds of this transformative transaction entirely to reduce its debt, becoming debt free and garnering up to Rs 3,000 crore as cash surplus.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said: "The acquisition marks our foray into the distribution sector in India. We see distribution as the next sunrise sector as India embarks on its mission to achieve 24x7 power for all."

He further said, "We see a massive growth opportunity and will look at both organic and inorganic opportunities to build a market leading distribution company. With this acquisition, Adani Transmission will enjoy benefit of scale and of being an integrated distribution and transmission business in India."

The company claimed that this is the largest ever debt reduction exercise by any corporate, saying this monetisation is a major step in RInfra's deleveraging strategy for future growth.

Reliance Infrastructure's Mumbai Power business, known as Reliance Energy, is India's largest private integrated power utility, distributing power to nearly 3 million residential, industrial and commercial consumers in suburbs of Mumbai covering 400 sq km.

It caters to a peak demand of over 1,800 mw, with annual revenues of Rs 7,500 crore with stable cash flows.

Going forward, RInfra will focus on upcoming opportunities in asset-light EPC and Defence businesses, it added.

The proposed transaction is subject to customary approvals.

tags #Adani #Business #Companies #Reliance Infrastructure

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.