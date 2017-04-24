App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 24, 2017 04:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Communications shareholders approve merger with Aircel

RCom, in September last year, had announced it will merge its wireless telecom business with smaller rival Aircel to create the country's fourth-biggest mobile phone operator.

Reliance Communications shareholders approve merger with Aircel

Reliance Communications' (RCom) shareholders today approved the merger of its wireless division with Aircel.

RCom, in September last year, had announced it will merge its wireless telecom business with smaller rival Aircel to create the country's fourth-biggest mobile phone operator.

"...pursuant to the order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), have today approved with 99.99 per cent majority for the Scheme of Arrangement for demerger of the Wireless division of the company and Reliance Telecom into Aircel Limited and Dishnet Wireless," RCom said in a regulatory filing.

The merged entity will also have the second-largest spectrum holding (448 MHz across the 850, 900, 1800 and 2100 MHz bands) amongst all operators that will provide it with valid spectrum holding till 2033-36.

With an asset base of over Rs 65,000 crore (USD 10 billion) and net worth of Rs 35,000 crore (USD 5.38 billion), the merged company will be one of India's largest private sector companies.

Post merger, RCom and the present shareholders of Aircel will hold 50 per cent stake each in the merged entity.

Also, RCom's overall debt including the deferred spectrum payment liability will be reduced by Rs 20,000 crore, while Aircel's debt will reduce by Rs 4,000 crore upon completion of the transaction.

RCom has already received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, BSE, NSE and Competition Commission of India for the proposal.

tags #Aircel #BSE #Business #NCLT #NSE #Reliance Communications

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.