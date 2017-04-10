App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 07, 2017 02:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Capital raises NCD issuance limit by Rs 3,000 cr

The board of directors today decided to hike the limit for NCD issues on private placement basis by an amount of Rs 3,000 crore, Reliance Capital said in a regulatory filing.

Reliance Capital has increased the limit on issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to raise funds by Rs 3,000 crore.

With this, the overall borrowing limits under NCDs stands increased to up to Rs 18,000 crore, sources said.

The company said it can raise the increased sum of Rs 3,000 crore in one or more tranches from time to time.

Reliance Capital's stock was trading 0.60 percent down at Rs 616.70 apiece on BSE today.

tags #Business #non-convertible debentures (NCDs) #Reliance Capital

