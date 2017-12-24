App
Dec 23, 2017 09:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance aims to be among top 20 companies globally

“Yes, we can and we will,” Mukesh Ambani said, answering his own question as to whether his company had the potential to feature in the top 20 list globally.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reliance Industries is aiming to be among top 20 companies in the world, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director said on Saturday.

“Yes, we can and we will,” Ambani said, answering his own question as to whether his company had the potential to feature in the top 20 list globally.

He was speaking at the Reliance Family Day held in Mumbai to celebrate the company's 40th anniversary.

Ambani has set five aims for the company and expects the young generation of Reliance to make it a reality.

Mukesh Ambani believes in the coming decades, the world will transition from fossil fuels to clean, green and renewable energy resources which will further aid Reliance's endeavour to become a leading provider of clean and affordable energy to the country.

He also wants Reliance to become a leading global producer of innovative new materials that will revolutionize manufacturing and improve the quality of life in general.

As for Jio, Ambani said it had the opportunity to reinvent almost all sectors of the economy such as entertainment, financial services, commerce, manufacturing, agriculture, education and healthcare

According to Ambani, the fifth aim is to become a global-super power.

He started the speech by paying tribute to his father Dhirubhai Ambani and other leaders who have contributed in the growth of Reliance.

“Reliance is the creation of the vision of one individual-my father, and our found Dhirubhai Ambani," said Ambani.

He credited his father with all the progress that the company has made in the last forty years.

Ambani also spoke about the lessons that he learnt from his father about courage, empathy and faith.

He wanted young leaders at Reliance to realize that achieving one's potential was the quest of the ordinary and that conquering the impossible was their destiny.

He ended his speech by thanking everyone for their hard work, commitment and dedication.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries, which owns Reliance Jio, also owns Network18, which publishes Moneycontrol.com.

