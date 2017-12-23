App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 21, 2017 02:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance ADAG welcomes 2G verdict acquitting its executives

Three top executives of Reliance ADAG -- Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair were acquitted in the case.

The Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) today welcomed the judgement of the special court acquitting its three top executives and Reliance Telecom Ltd in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

Three top executives of Reliance ADAG -- Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair were acquitted in the case.

"Reliance Group welcomes the court verdict," a statement issued by the company said.

They were facing trial along with former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others.

The CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of licences for the 2G spectrum which were scrapped by the top court on February 2, 2012.

The agency had alleged that Reliance ADA Group had made the funding for accused firm Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd in the 2G spectrum allocation during Raja's tenure as telecom minister.

The court had in October 2011 framed charges against them under various provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act dealing with offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, using as genuine fake documents, abusing official position, criminal misconduct by public servant and taking bribe.

tags #2G verdict #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India #Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.