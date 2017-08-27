App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 22, 2017 08:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rekha Jhunjhunwala buys Fortis Healthcare shares worth Rs 60 crore

Shares of the company closed at Rs 144.40 on the NSE, up 0.49 percent from the previous close.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala buys Fortis Healthcare shares worth Rs 60 crore

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha today picked up 45 lakh shares of Fortis Healthcare for an estimated Rs 60 crore through an open market transaction.

The shares were purchased on an average price of Rs 134.65, valuing the transaction at Rs 60.59 crore, according to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Shares of the company closed at Rs 144.40 on the NSE, up 0.49 percent from the previous close.

Earlier in February 2015, Rakesh Junjhunwala had bought 34,85,075 shares of Fortis Healthcare, at Rs 119.35 apiece, for over Rs 41 crore through an open market deal.

During April-June quarter 2017-18, Fortis Healthcare reported a net profit of Rs 22.61 crore. It was at Rs 25.26 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The total income stood at Rs 1,214.22 crore for the period under review. It was at Rs 1,154.15 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2016.

tags #Fortis Healthcare

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.