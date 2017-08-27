Rekha Jhunjhunwala buys Fortis Healthcare shares worth Rs 60 crore

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha today picked up 45 lakh shares of Fortis Healthcare for an estimated Rs 60 crore through an open market transaction.

The shares were purchased on an average price of Rs 134.65, valuing the transaction at Rs 60.59 crore, according to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Shares of the company closed at Rs 144.40 on the NSE, up 0.49 percent from the previous close.

Earlier in February 2015, Rakesh Junjhunwala had bought 34,85,075 shares of Fortis Healthcare, at Rs 119.35 apiece, for over Rs 41 crore through an open market deal.

During April-June quarter 2017-18, Fortis Healthcare reported a net profit of Rs 22.61 crore. It was at Rs 25.26 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The total income stood at Rs 1,214.22 crore for the period under review. It was at Rs 1,154.15 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2016.