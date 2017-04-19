App
Apr 19, 2017 07:24 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Regulator to clamp down on adulteration of food sold in loose form

FSSAI also wants FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) companies to introduce smaller pack sizes in small cities, sources told CNBC-TV18.

India's food regulator, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), is working on stringent measures to curb food adulteration across the country. It is particularly worried about adulteration in food items sold in loose form.

FSSAI also wants FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) companies to introduce smaller pack sizes in small cities, sources told CNBC-TV18. The request for small pack sizes is for products such as spices and edible oil.

The regulator is soon going to launch a food safety awareness drive in the country, which will be rolled out in a phased manner.

It is in talks with companies like Britannia, DS Group and Tetrapak to raise funds for the campaign.

The campaign will begin with the National Capital Region.

