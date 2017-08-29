Reforms with alacrity can lift many from poverty: Niti Aayog

India needs to reform with alacrity with a view to improving ease of doing business as it is the best way to eradicate poverty and give millions a chance for better life, says a Niti Aayog report.

The report, 'Ease of Doing Business: An Enterprise Survey of Indian States', made a strong case for labour reforms, easier entry and exit of firms and a level-playing field for small and larger enterprises.

Prepared jointly by the Niti Aayog and Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC) Institute, the report was released today by Union Minister for Law and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad and Minister of Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman. "India needs to reform with alacrity because the ability to do business, create wealth as consequences, and redistribute in a sensible, well-designed manner remains the best way to give millions of Indians a chance for a better life and to make their way out of poverty," the report said.

Referring to labour reforms, it stated that reforming labour laws and achieving greater flexibility in their implementation can greatly help enhance the ease of doing business. "According to our survey's finding, firms in labour- related regulations particularly are onerous. This fact translates into enterprises avoiding labour-intensive sectors," the report noted. The survey, the report stated, shows that about half of the enterprises do not borrow from financial institutions and about a third consider lack of access to finance as a major stumbling block to doing business. "This suggests that enhancing the access to low-cost capital to business could be an important vehicle to improve

Noting that faster-growing states have, for the most part, a more conducive business climate than slower growing states, the report said "these results should provide the impetus to press ahead with the economic reform agenda". On facilitating firms' entry and exit, the report said other things being equal, an increased pace of "creative destruction" that allows more rapid entry and exit should lead to an increase in productivity.

The report stressed on the need for providing a level playing field for small and large firms. as well laid a pitch for continually streamlining and improving the business environment.

Prasad was optimistic that India should emerge as a hub for international and domestic arbitration centres. He called for a separate kind of index for measuring digital ecosystem of states. "India can become a country for innovation... the digital infrastructure happening in the hinterland is remarkable," Prasad said.