App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 28, 2017 10:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reforms with alacrity can lift many from poverty: Niti Aayog

The report stressed on the need for providing a level playing field for small and large firms. as well laid a pitch for continually streamlining and improving the business environment.

Reforms with alacrity can lift many from poverty: Niti Aayog

India needs to reform with alacrity with a view to improving ease of doing business as it is the best way to eradicate poverty and give millions a chance for better life, says a Niti Aayog report.

The report, 'Ease of Doing Business: An Enterprise Survey of Indian States', made a strong case for labour reforms, easier entry and exit of firms and a level-playing field for small and larger enterprises.

Prepared jointly by the Niti Aayog and Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC) Institute, the report was released today by Union Minister for Law and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad and Minister of Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman. "India needs to reform with alacrity because the ability to do business, create wealth as consequences, and redistribute in a sensible, well-designed manner remains the best way to give millions of Indians a chance for a better life and to make their way out of poverty," the report said.

Referring to labour reforms, it stated that reforming labour laws and achieving greater flexibility in their implementation can greatly help enhance the ease of doing business. "According to our survey's finding, firms in labour- related regulations particularly are onerous. This fact translates into enterprises avoiding labour-intensive sectors," the report noted. The survey, the report stated, shows that about half of the enterprises do not borrow from financial institutions and about a third consider lack of access to finance as a major stumbling block to doing business. "This suggests that enhancing the access to low-cost capital to business could be an important vehicle to improve

The survey, the report stated, shows that about half of the enterprises do not borrow from financial institutions and about a third consider lack of access to finance as a major stumbling block to doing business. "This suggests that enhancing the access to low-cost capital to business could be an important vehicle to improve the business environment, especially in poorer states such as Bihar," it said. Noting that faster-growing states have, for the most part, a more conducive business climate than slower growing states, the report said "these results should provide the impetus to press ahead with the economic reform agenda". On facilitating firms' entry and exit, the report said other things being equal, an increased pace of "creative destruction" that allows more rapid entry and exit should lead to an increase in productivity.

The report stressed on the need for providing a level playing field for small and large firms. as well laid a pitch for continually streamlining and improving the business environment.

Prasad was optimistic that India should emerge as a hub for international and domestic arbitration centres. He called for a separate kind of index for measuring digital ecosystem of states. "India can become a country for innovation... the digital infrastructure happening in the hinterland is remarkable," Prasad said.

tags #Business #Economy

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.