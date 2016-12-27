Recent CBDT clarifications go against ease of doing biz: PwC

To assuage market fears, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday said there is no move to impose long-term capital gains tax on share transactions, an issue investors are hugely touchy about.The statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly dropped a hint on increasing taxes on capital markets and the need for all sections, including market players, to contribute to the national exchequer.Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Abhishek Goenka, Partner at PwC, said that long-term caital gains tax is a legitimate concern for FPIs. "Ever since the law was amended in 2012, it has had uncertainties,” he said. Though clarifications came in 2015, there remained a period of uncertainty for 3 years, he stressed.

He believes that clarifications state the position of law. Clearly, even if the taxmen don’t go after cases pre-2012, it is done to empower the tax officials to go after cases. He said the timing of the statement was perplexing because one wonders whether this is setting a preamble for tax officials to go after such cases.

More clarity is needed on the overall articulation of the philosophy of the government.



He also mentioned that recent CBDT clarifications go against ease of doing business.

Sudhir Kapadia, National Tax Leader, EY said that as of now holdings below 5 percent aren’t affected by tax. “I think the debate on this should focus on aspect of control. Five percent is a low threshold for determining control. Control should be a minimum of 26 percent."

PM’s comment could be seen in the context of the larger debate on demonetisation, he said.



Below is the verbatim transcript of Sudhir Kapadia & Abhishek Goenka’s interview to Latha Venkatesh & Sonia Shenoy on CNBC-TV18.



Sonia: What has been spooking the foreigner investors lately in the last couple of days? Is this possibility of higher tax that they would have to pay on Indian investments is this is a legitimate concern?



Goenka: It certainly is a legitimate concern. Ever since the law was retroactively amended in 2012, it has always had its fair share of uncertainties. Even many of the clarifications that came in terms of the 50 percent threshold or the 5 percent safe harbour came only in 2015. So, you have this three year period of uncertainty between 2012 and 2015.



While the committee that has been setup by the government to look into retroactive cases technically applies only for cases pre 2012 -- what is creating a lot of concerns for the foreign portfolio investment (FPIs) and the funds is what happens in that interim period and particularly what happens to transactions where taxes have not been paid and where the concessional rate does not apply because it is an offshore transaction, so certainly very legitimate concerns.



Latha: Have foreign institutional investors (FIIs) been calling you and asking you whether there is a problem and also some of them may have redeemed their units and gone, is there an issue of how does the fund collect from those investors?



Kapadia: I would put it in two aspects rather -- the first is the law as it stood amended is exactly what it stated. There was no exemption for any category of indirect investors. We could go back and say when the new government took power why didn’t they scrap it I mean all those debates were done and FM had clarified his view or the government’s view. So, we were dealing with a law which stated what it stated. There were lot of discussions, representations made to basically take care of situations essentially where the indirect investors were not in controlling stake. Because, as we all know the indirect transfer rule was in the context of two to three transactions where controlling stake was involved.



In response to that, the clarification which came is that below 5 percent holdings will not be affected. So, my view is that the debate on this and the commentary on this should focus on amongst other things is aspect of control. As 5 percent is a very low threshold for determining control, so my view is that if we can persuade the law makers to look at it in the context of what controls means, which has to be a minimum of 26 percent then that one aspect can be clarified in my view quite easily and quite effortlessly.



The second point, which I wanted to make is I am a bit intrigued by the timing of these clarifications from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). These representations are not new, they have been made for a while discussions have been going on. We now have a Budget coming February 1st or whatever the early date in February, the CBDT view seems to be -- but we have only clarified what the law is but representations have been made to clarify or amend the law to really take care of these points. You had one month the Budget you could easily have clarified that through legislative amendment. To say technically that the committee can only comment, we are not law makers everybody knows, but then why come out with a circular of month before an opportunity to clarify the law, so that is very intrigued.



Latha: It is the timing, when it comes just a day before the Prime Minister says that people who benefit from the markets must contribute more. The whole thing looks like it comes to a plan but quite clearly it was not like that, it seems to be a coincidence.



Kapadia: Just one point on this Prime Minister's comment. When you sit back and think about that comment, it could mean two things. One is it could simply mean a reiteration of the fact that we have had cases where there have been dealings in penny stocks. Therefore, in connection with the larger debate on demonetisation, you could say that the Prime Minister is saying look if you are making genuinely money in the market, which is taxable then you pay for it. But the important point is which is taxable. Now you don't expect the Prime Minister to speak technically on each and every aspect of the law. So, it could merely mean reiterating the fact that please pay your fair share of taxes if you have made money on the stock market as the law requires this. That doesn't mean that the law is going to be changed to tax something else. That is how I would look at it.



