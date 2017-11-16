App
Nov 15, 2017 10:18 PM IST

REC to provide Rs 14K cr loan for 2,400 MW Patratu power plant

Rural Electrification Corp (REC) will provide Rs 14,000 crore debt to set up 2,400 MW thermal power plant of power giant NTPC's arm Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (PVUNL) in Jharkhand.

"The REC and PVUNL signed a loan agreement for establishing 3x800 MW Patratu Super Thermal Power Project Phase-I in Jharkhand," a statement by REC said.

The project cost of Rs 18,668 crore is funded in debt: equity ratio of 75:25 and Rs 14,000 crore (entire debt component of project) is sanctioned by REC as sole lender for the project.

PVUNL is a subsidiary of NTPC holding 74 percent stake in the company and 26 percent of its stake is held by Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL), the discom utility of Jharkhand.

The loan agreement was exchanged between Ajeet Agarwal, Director Finance, REC and Kulamani Biswal, Chairman, PVUNL.

The CMD of REC, P V Ramesh and the CMD of NTPC, Gurdeep Singh, along with senior management of both the organisations were also present at the event.

