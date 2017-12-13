App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 13, 2017 03:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

REC raises $400 million via dollar bonds

"The REC concluded a USD 400 million Reg S bonds deal in London on December 11, 2017," an REC statement said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run Rural Electrification Corp today said it has raised USD 400 million through Dollar Bonds in London on December 11.

"The REC concluded a USD 400 million Reg S bonds deal in London on December 11, 2017," an REC statement said today.

According to the statement, the bond is priced at 115 basis points over three years US Treasury and is for refinancing the existing ECB, being first of its kind by any Indian PSU.

The equivalent pricing of 6M Libor plus 83bps spread is the best for any Indian PSU in the last decade. REC priced its bond at the tighter end of the pricing guidance, highlighting a strong appetite from investors, it said.

This is the second international bond transaction by REC this year. The company had successfully raised green bonds of USD 450 million in July this year, it added.

tags #Bonds #Business #Companies #Rural Electrification Corp

most popular

Top 7 stocks which could grow from small & midcap stock to largecaps: Porinju

Top 7 stocks which could grow from small & midcap stock to largecaps: Porinju

The Unitech story: Rise and fall of the realty player

The Unitech story: Rise and fall of the realty player

Trading in bitcoin futures just brought Armageddon closer

Trading in bitcoin futures just brought Armageddon closer

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.