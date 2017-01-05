Jan 05, 2017, 12.00 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
In an interview to CNBC-TV18 Pirojsha Godrej, MD and CEO of Godrej Properties said growing incomes, negative interest rate growth and increasing real estate affordability coupled with zero price increases can help the realty sector make a very strong comeback in the second half of 2017.
Realty to stage a strong comeback in H2 in 2017: Pirojsha Godrej
Pirojsha Godrej (more)
MD&CEO, Godrej Properties |
