Yogi Adityanath govt cracks down on builders and real estate majors: 13 cases registered

The Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has started to take action against builders and real estate majors against whom cases had been registered.

The Noida Police have registered cases against 13 project directors for allegedly cheating flat buyers, an official said.

The action was taken after flat buyers had put forward their grievances at a function attended by ministers on Thursday. The buyers had alleged that the builders had cheated them after which ministers launched a probe into the matter.

Nine cases have been registered against Amrapali Builders, one against Supertech Builders and three against others, the PRO of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Prabhat Dikshit said.

"Flat buyers had put their grievances at a function attended by some ministers on Thursday. They had alleged that they had been cheated by the builders," the officer said.

This is not the first time that builders in Noida and Greater Noida have gone in the news for the wrong reasons.

Earlier, IDBI Bank had filed an insolvency plea in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after Jaypee Infratech defaulted on a loan of around Rs 526 crore.

Although the company had claimed it had enough assets to pay the loan back, IDBI went ahead and filed the plea.

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech filed by homebuyers.

According to the PRO of the Senior Superintendent of Police, the ministers had told the police to probe the matter.

On the complaint of the buyers, the cases were lodged against the companies, he said.

The police have started investigating the matter.

