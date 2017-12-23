App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
| Source: Moneycontrol.com

Will BMC’s street on feet campaign improve Mumbai’s cleanliness ranking?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It’s 9 am at one of Mumbai’s busiest railway stations on the western line, a colourful truck pulls in and parks itself near the station. Adorned with the posters of Swachhata app and several instructions on how to download the app, this truck is something that cannot go unnoticed. The owner of this “Swachhatta Rath” is BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). It is one of the essential parts of BMC’s ‘Feet On Street’ campaign.

BMC'S SWACHHATA RATH

Through this campaign, BMC hopes to improve Mumbai’s Swachchata or cleanliness ranking in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan (Cleanliness Survey) to be conducted in January across the country. This survey is conducted by the Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD) since 2016. The survey aims to foster healthy competition between cities for improving cleanliness standards and other aspects of urban sanitation.

STREET PLAY CONDUCTED DURING FEET ON STREET CAMPAIGN

related news

“We are carrying out Street on Feet campaign to improve BMC’s cleanliness ranking. In 2017, our ranking came down by a few points. We were ranked 29th among 500 cities that were assessed. We were able to get good marks when it came to documentation and direct observation. However, we scored less than 50% marks in the citizen feedback criteria. Therefore this time through this campaign we are trying to make citizens aware about BMC’s efforts towards clean Mumbai”, says Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner (Ward A) and Nodal Officer for BMC’s Swacchh Bharat Abhiyan.

As part of the campaign, BMC sends its four ‘Swachhata Raths’ across the city. The raths are sent to the high footfall areas like railways stations, bus stations, religious places, and colleges. Every Rath has BMC volunteers in it. The volunteers talk to people and ask them questions about their take on the city’s cleanliness. After the feedback from the citizens is taken, volunteers also appeal to citizens to download ‘Swachhata App’. It is the official app of Ministry of  Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The people are given a detailed explanation on how to download the app and use it.

So how does this App work? One can take a picture of the civic-related issue using a smartphone and post it on one of the nine categories available on the app. These categories are: Garbage Dump, Dustbin Not Cleaned, Sweeping Not Done, Dead Animals, Public Toilet(s) Cleaning, Public Toilet(s) Blockage, No Water Supply in Public Toilet(s) and No Electricity in Public Toilet(s).

The app captures the location while the picture is being taken. The complainant will get a reply within 12 hours. The action will be taken and after the issue is resolved a “Resolved” image will be sent to the complainant. In the cleanliness survey of the central government 150 points are reserved for the download and use of this app.

“Nowadays in colleges, there is a huge craze for selfies which means students have access to smartphones all the time. So apart from clicking their own pictures students can click the pictures of garbage and help to keep the city clean”, added Dighavkar.

The BMC also conducts street-plays to sensitise people about the need of keeping their neighbourhood and thus city clean. It has also started a campaign on its Twitter page (@MCGMswm) with the hashtag #MycleanIndia.

This campaign was started in the first week of December and till now BMC has managed to get 47,000 downloads for this app. It is available in both App store and Play store.

BMC hopes that through this campaign it will manage to get under 5 ranking in the January 2018 survey. But there is some scepticism among people about this.

“It’s just a cosmetic procedure. People have always been complaining at a regular basis on the top three issues mainly broken footpath, potholed roads and strewn garbage. All these efforts that BMC has initiated should not be limited to the goal of achieving good ranking. It has to be a regular thing also”, says Godfrey Pimenta, trustee, Watchdog Foundation.

