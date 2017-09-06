Westlife Development gains post NCLT order on Vikram Bakshi in McDonald’s case

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Westlife Development on Wednesday surged around 3 percent intraday as investors may have sensed an opportunity for the firm after the NCLT ruled against Vikram Bakshi-led Connaught Plaza Pvt Ltd.

The company operates a chain of McDonald’s restaurants in west and south India through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL).

The suspension of operations as a result of this fallout between Connaught Plaza and McDonald’s could have been cheered by investors in Westlife as it could mean better prospects for the company.

The National Company Law Tribunal on Tuesday dismissed a plea by Vikram Bakshi challenging termination of franchise agreement by McDonald's, while at the same time issued a show-cause notice to McDonald's Corporation over contempt petition by its estranged partner.

NCLT, which on Monday reserved its orders over two contempt pleas filed by Bakshi in his ongoing fight against McDonald's, asked his counsel to seek relief from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) where matter is already pending.

Bakshi had filed a contempt plea before the NCLT against termination of franchise license of 169 outlets in the north and east India last month by McDonald's. He called the termination as "oppressive" in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

"The NCLT has stated clearly that it has restrained McDonald's Corporation from interfering with the smooth functioning of CPRL," said Bakshi. McDonald's act of terminating the franchise license was a violation of NCLT's order, he added.

Bakshi had filed a second plea against McDonald's Corporation alleging interference into the affairs of their 50:50 joint venture.

McDonalds's India had asked CPRL not to use its brand system, trademark, designs and its associated intellectual property, among others, within 15 days of the termination notice which gets over on Wednesday.

At 11:28 hrs Westlife Development was quoting at Rs 247.90, up Rs 3.60, or 1.47 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 251.60 and an intraday low of Rs 244.30.