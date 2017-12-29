Urban Reality: What drove investor money in Indian real estate in the year gone by?

2017 has been a significant year for Indian real estate with residential sales and new launches plummeting to a new low in the aftermath of demonetisation and implementation of RERA. But curiously 2017 has also been the best year for PE investments in the real estate sector. It's only curious till you decode the data - the slowdown is in residential and the PE investments look swelled because of office space. CNBC-TV18's Manisha Natarajan caught up with experts to understand what drove investors money in Indian real estate in the year gone by and what's up for 2018.