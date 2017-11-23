App
| Source: CNBC-TV18

Urban Reality: Focus on India's housing sector

CNBC-TV18's Manisha Natarajan caught up with experts to find, how well is the policy push working to create affordable housing stock in the country? Especially in urban India where challenges are the most.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

The new mantra to revive India's flagging housing sector seems to have become - affordable housing...just  get into that segment... and it's impossible not to get a buyer for your product or  a financier willing to give you a loan....but is that really so?

In the recent past, two big headlines have grabbed a fair bit of attention - First - that International Finance Corporation, or IFC has partnered with HDFC to create an USD 800 million fund to finance construction of affordable houses. Second - the Cabinet increased the carpet area of houses under the government's affordable housing scheme from 90 to 120 square metres and 110 sq mt to 150 sq mt.

CNBC-TV18's Manisha Natarajan caught up with experts to find, how well is the policy push working to create affordable housing stock in the country? Especially in urban India where challenges are the most. What are the big bottlenecks in meeting mission Housing for all by 2022? With builders now on an overdrive to launch affordable housing - are we heading towards an affordable housing bubble?

