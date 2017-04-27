Urban Reality: Countdown to RERA

The countdown has begun to India's historic real estate act RERA and it is undoubtedly the beginning of a new era in India's Real Estate Sector. This is the industry which receives a home buyer's largest chunk of life savings but has so far been free for all - there have been few rules to drive either quality or delivery.

For the first time 83000 builders across India will be answerable to government for their actions.

The central RERA Act was notified on May 3 2016 and it was a perfect document in every which way, to protect buyer's rights.

All states have been given upto May1 2017 to notify their respective final rules and so far 16 have notified these rules.

All projects, commercial of residential above 500 square meters will have to register with the regulator. Builders cannot launch or advertise to sell a project without all approvals in place and registration with RERA.

So watch CNBC-TV18's Manisha Natrajan speak to Getamber Anand Chairman CREDAI, Gulam Zia, Executive Director - Knight Frank, Parimal Shroff, Parimal K. Shroff & Co and JC Sharma, CMD, Shobha Ltd where they try to find whether RERA Act will bring relief to over 1 lakh buyers stuck in hugely delayed projects across India, will India's real estate industry cope with new stringent laws or will it buckle under and are new buyers completely protected after May 1 2017 under various state RERA rules.