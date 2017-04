Watch the interview of Rahul Nahar MD, Xrbia Developers, Rohit Poddar MD, Poddar Developers Ltd, Anshul Jain MD, India, Cushman &Wakefield, Niranjan Hiranandani, MD and Co-Founder, Hiranandani Group with Manisha Natrajan on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their views on what can be done to provide adequate, liveable, affordable homes to Mumbai's citizen's, 40 percent of who are living in slums.