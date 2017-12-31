Urban missions of 2017: RERA rolled out, 180kms of metro lines added, 4.68L houses completed

It was an eventful year for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. While it all started with the ministry getting renamed as Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs under which the two separate ministries dealing with urban issues were merged to give a new fillip to the urban missions being implemented by the government, the other major achievements included 37.5 lakh houses getting sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) with an investment of Rs 2.03 lakh crore jointly from the Centre and the states.

Under PMAY (Urban), as many as 17.32 lakh houses were grounded and 4.68 lakh houses were completed since the launch of the mission and Rs 12,916 crore released to state and union territories.

Under Smart Cities Mission, as many as 90 smart cities were selected in three rounds. As many as 77 cities have incorporated Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV). As many as 2,864 projects worth Rs 1.35 crore are in various stages of implementation under the Smart City Mission.

As many as 148 projects worth Rs 1,872 crore have been completed and work is under progress for 407 projects at a cost of Rs 15,600 crore, said a ministry release.

Another achievement was the coming into force of RERA on May 1, 2017. As many as 26 states and union territories have so far notified the real estate rules. As many as six states and union territories have established a permanent real estate regulatory authority. As many as 20,000 projects have so far been registered with the regulatory authorities under RERA.

RERA is aimed at preventing diversion of funds and protect the buyers interest and help in curbing black money and speculation- leading to price control. The Act is aimed at ensuring operations transparent – project information will be available and promote informed choice for buyers. The disclosure of ‘carpet area’ for sale will curb unfair trade practices.

The Act along with the Rules will ensure timely completion of projects. This will help to achieve the Prime Minister's vision of "Housing for all". The Agreement for Sale Rules would end one-sided agreements and end consumer exploitation and power asymmetry prevalent in the sector. Indefinite delay in dispute resolution through civil courts will end with fast track dispute resolution mechanism.

Metro extension of 180 km at a total cost of about Rs 49,000 crore

Urban transport has been accorded high priority. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation/inaugurated several new metro lines in the country including Kochi, Hyderabad, Delhi, Nagpur and Pune.

A total of nine new Metro Projects have been sanctioned for Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Lucknow, Chennai (Extension), Pune and Noida-Greater Noida and Delhi Metro extension with a total length of about 180 km at a total cost of about Rs. 49,000 crore.

About 180 km long new metro sections have been opened for commercial operations during the year, making total operational 430 kms across the country in 10 cities. Metro rail projects of approximately 700 kms are under construction in 12 cities and about 700 kms are under planning by various State Governments.

Metro Rail Policy- 2017 was unveiled during the year. This policy will fill up the much needed gap for ascertaining and enhancing the feasibility of metro rail projects from economic, social and environmental perspective. It also aims to focus on systematic planning and implementation of metro rail systems and act as a guide to state governments for preparing comprehensive proposals for metro rail projects.

This policy will also enable greater private participation and innovative financing through Transit Oriented Development (TOD) and Value Capture Finance (VCF). It also provides for rigorous appraisal process. This policy suggests a range of Public Private Partnership models. It focuses on maximizing non - fare box revenues and revenues through commercial developments at stations and other allocated land.

MoHUA has issued National Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy on 01.05.2017, which aims to promote planned and sustainable urban centres with high density, mixed land-use development within an influence zone of 500-800 meters of mass transit stations.

The policy aims to enable transformation of cities from private vehicle dependent development to public transport oriented development. TOD increases the accessibility of the transit stations by creating pedestrian and Non-Motorized Transport (NMT) friendly infrastructure like footpaths and cycle tracks that benefit large number of people, thereby increasing the ridership of the transit facility and improving the economic and financial viability of the system.

Many cities have strengthened their public transport by developing mass rapid transit system (MRTS) such as metro rails and bus rapid transit systems (BRTS). The national TOD policy will help these cities to formulate city specific policies to efficiently use these systems.

43 lakh individual household toilets built under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban)

Close to 43 lakh individual household toilets have been built and 1977 cities declared Open Defecation Free as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban). For the first time, Swachh Survekshan 2017 has been conducted in 434 cities.

For rejuvenation and urban transformation, an Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Mission has been launched for 500 cities where five transformational reforms have been identified and a provision of Rs.10,000 cores proposed as an incentive for the next three years for implementing these reforms. To improve sewerage and septage management, 271 projects worth Rs.12321 crores have been awarded.

During the year 2017 an additional 1472 cities have been declared as ODF taking the total number to 1977; 42.72 lakh Individual Household Toilets (IHHL) and 2.43 lakh Community and Public Toilet seats (CT/PT) have been constructed. Further, 8 states (AP, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh) and 3 UTs (Chandigarh, Andaman and Daman & Diu) have become ODF.

The Government of India launched the “Swachh Bharat Mission” (Urban) on October 2, 2014 for 5-year period with the objective of achieving 100% open defecation free (ODF) status and putting in place systems to achieve 100% solid waste management in all 4,041 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the country. The estimated cost of implementation is Rs. 62,009 crore, including Government of India’s share of Rs. 14,600 crore and State share of Rs 4,874 crore.

To enable people to easily locate public toilets and give feedback on the same, a major initiatives of mapping all public toilets in the country on Google Maps has been launched. As on date, 13,098 toilets in 35 cities (across 11 states) have been mapped.

Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transportation (AMRUT)

AMRUT launched in June 2015 for 500 cities has achieved significant milestones during the year 2017. From 2017, a set of 5 transformational reforms have been identified and enhanced provision of Rs.10,000 crore is proposed as reform incentive for the next three years.

The thrust areas of the Mission are water Supply, sewerage and septage management, storm water drainage, green spaces and park, urban transport: NMT, Reforms management, and Capacity Building.

The Mission focuses on development of basic urban infrastructure in the Mission towns with the following expected outcomes: Universal coverage for access to clean drinking water for every household in 500 cities, substantial improvement in coverage and treatment capacities of sewerage, development of city parks, reform implementation and capacity building.

Against the total plan size of all the State Annual Action Plans (SAAP I, II & III) of Rs 77,640 crore, 50 percent (Rs 39,011 crore) has been allocated to projects related to Water Supply, 42 percent (Rs 32,456 crore) has been allocated for Sewerage & Septage projects, 4 percent (Rs 2,969 crore) towards Drainage projects, 2 percent (Rs 1,436 crore) has been allocated for Non-motorized Urban Transport and 2 percent (Rs 1,768 crore) has been allocated for green spaces and parks.

Mission targets to build capacities of 45,000 ULB officials and elected representatives in the field of urban development. Further, 30 institutes of national repute are empanelled under this program.

The progress in implementation of the Mission is as under:

- In the water supply sector, contracts for 472 projects worth Rs 18,884 crore have been awarded and 24 projects worth Rs 6.96 crore have been completed. NITs have been issued for 145 projects worth Rs 6,029 crore and detailed project reports (DPR) for 250 projects worth Rs 5,384 crore have been approved.

- In the sewerage and septage management sector, contracts for 271 projects worth Rs 12,321 crore have been awarded and 3 projects worth Rs. 4.71 crore have been completed. NITs have been issued for 81 projects worth Rs 5,862 crore and DPRs for 99 projects worth Rs 3,300 crore have been approved.

- In the drainage sector, contracts for 42 projects worth Rs 566 crore have been awarded and 9 projects worth Rs 3.68 crore have been completed. NITs have been issued for 33 projects worth Rs 524.65 crore and DPRs for 157 projects worth: Rs 837.15 crore have been approved.

- In the urban transport sector, contracts for 72 projects worth Rs 223 crore have been awarded and one project worth Rs 0.09 crore has been completed. NITs have been issued for 56 projects worth Rs 374 crore and DPRs for 90 projects worth Rs 232 crore have been approved.

- In the green spaces and parks sector, contracts for 749 projects worth Rs 466 crore have been awarded and 178 projects worth Rs 139 crore have been completed. NITs have been issued for 431 projects worth Rs 364 crore and DPRs for 458 projects worth Rs 330 crore have been approved.

So far, work on 215 projects worth Rs 156.64 crore has been completed.

Heritage City Development & Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY)

- City HRIDAY Plans amounting to Rs 400 crore for all the 12 cities identified under the scheme have been approved by HRIDAY National Empowered Committee (HNEC). The City HRIDAY Plan includes gap analysis for identified zones and proposed shelf of projects to be undertaken under Scheme HRIDAY.

- 64 projects amounting to Rs 420.44 crore for the 12 HRIDAY Cities have been approved so far under the scheme out of which Rs.230.45 crore has been released.

- Project implementation has begun in all 12 cities. The execution at ground level had commenced for 75 percent (47 out of 64 projects) of projects and contractor selection is at advance stage for remaining 22 percent (14 out of 64 projects). Total progress physical of the scheme so far is around 28 percent.

- A Project Monitoring and Supervision Unit (PMSU) has been established in each city consisting of Government nominated Engineers, HRIDAY City Anchors and representatives of DPR preparation agencies to regularly review the progress of implementation of projects.

Following are some major HRIDAY projects in progress:

Amritsar: Comprehensive road development and up-gradation of 21 major roads leading to Golden Temple – Rs 31.99 crore

Varanasi: Development of 24 Roads leading to various Heritage Sites - Rs 29.89 crore

Varanasi: Implementation of Heritage Sensitive Infrastructure for LED Street Lighting at Old Kashi Zone – Rs 26.50 crore

Warangal: Bhadrakali Lake Foreshore Development - Rs 14.94 crore

Ajmer: Annasagar Lakefront Up-gradation at Ajmer – Rs 11.69 crore

Delhi Division

Extension of protection provided to unauthorised developments

The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was passed by the Parliament during its Winter Session to extend the provisions of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011 for a further period of three years from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2020.

The said Act of 2011, provides protection from punitive action to certain forms of unauthorised developments till formulation of policies/guidelines/feasible strategies for their orderly arrangements.

Sanction of projects under Urban Development Fund

The following projects with a UDF funding of Rs 1,164.59 crore were sanctioned and includes -

- Rehabilitation of Peripheral Sewar Lines in Delhi (Rs 186.06 crore)

- Integrated Transit Corridor Development (Rs 738.53 crore)- foundation laying ceremony by Hon’ble Vice President held on 22.12.2017.

- Solid Waste Management in Delhi ( Rs 240.00 crore)

Projects funded through UDF where foundation laying has been held during 2017:

- Construction of skywalk and FOB at the junction of Sikandara Road, Mathura Road, Tilak Marg and Bahadur Shah Jafar Marg at ‘W’ point near Hans Bhawan – foundation laid by Hon’ble MoS(IC), HUA on 9th November, 2017. The project cost is Rs 54.34 crore and 80% of the cost i.e, Rs 43.47 crore is funded through UDF. The project is expected to be compete by March, 2018.

- Construction of Flyover-cum-RoB on UER-1 at Narela- foundation stone laid on December 29, 2017. The project cost is Rs. 437.21 crore out of which Rs 349.77 crore is through UDF and the balance of Rs 87.44 crore is DDA’s contribution.

Delhi Development Authority

DDA is on course to achieve complete digitization of its land records. An RFP for this is already issued.

- In-situ redevelopment of Kathputli colony

This work on this long pending project for in-situ development of Katputli colony near Shadipur Depot in West Delhi has commenced during 2017 in conformity with guidelines of PMAY-Urban. 2800 EWS flats will be constructed to re-habilitate the jhuggi dwellers on in-situ basis by the developer entity on PPP mode. The construction will be completed by the end of 2019. The eligible dwellers have been shifted to transit camp Anand Parbat and Narela, as per their entitlement. After redevelopment of Katputli colony the eligible dwellers will be allotted EWS houses and shifted back from transit camps.

- Housing Scheme-2017

DDA launched for the Housing Schemes-2017 and draw for allotment for about 12617 flats of different categories in various localities was held on November 11, 2017.

NBCC

Pursuant to the Cabinet decision, the NBCC has acquired 51% of Hindustan Steel Works Construction Ltd (HSCL)’s share capital by investing Rs 35.70 crore and HSCL has become a subsidiary of NBCC with effect from April 1, 2017. Accordingly, the Share Holding Agreement (SHA) was signed by four parties on December 22, 2017, namely, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Secretary, MoHUA, CMD NBCC and CMD HSCL, in the presence of Hon’ble Minister of Steel, Hon’ble MoS(IC) Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Hon’ble MoS (Steel). After signing the SHA, the shares held by M/o Steel (49%) have been transferred to MoHUA.

Rajghat Samadhi Committee (RSC)

Various works were undertaken including the works of installation of CCTV cameras at RSC complex, display of information about Gandhiji and Rajghat Samadhi at the entrances of the Samadhi, renovation of old structures, installation of solar power system, installation of LED lights, display of ‘Amrit Vachans’ of Gandhiji. All these works were inaugurated by the then MoHUA on 30.01.2017. Honble Minister also released the special issue of Rajghat Samadhi Patrika on ‘Champaran’ on January 1, 2017.

CPWD Goes Digital

The Government’s construction major, Central Public Works Department(CPWD) has undergone a major digital transformation enabling payments of around Rs. 20,000 crore per year electronically. This has been done by networking all the 400 field offices of CPWD across the country through a special integrated portal ensuring digital payments. With this, CPWD has become the first organization of a civil ministry to become digital at the field level. CPWD executes over 15,000 project works by its 400 field offices spread across the country including in remote, hilly and north-Eastern parts.

The Office of Chief Controller of Account has evolved this special Public Financial Management (PFMS) module for CPWD which has been developed by PFMS team of Controller General of Accounts, MOF. It enables real time monitoring of expenditure in respect of each of the CPWD projects.

Electronic Measurement Book (e-MB) has also been developed for CPWD that enables reporting of physical progress of works online as per the schedule of agreement with contractors based on which payments will be made. This is being made mandatory doing away with manual reporting by all the 400 field offices.

Revision of pre-2016 pension cases as per 7th CPC

As per CPAO database, MoHUA had to revise 41,910 pension cases of pre-2016 as per 7th CPC out of which 40,027 cases have been revised and submitted to CPAO. The balance cases left include pensioners who are drawing minimum pension and the same may not result in upward revision.

To achieve this target within the stipulated time i.e. November 2017, a comprehensive strategy was adopted which included holding regular meetings with CPWD and other stake holders, personally contacting a large number of pensioners whose records were not available, by sending SMS on their mobiles, contacting on their telephones, writing letters to them, etc. M/oHUA is the first major Ministry to complete revision of pension cases.