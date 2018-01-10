Trump brand debuts in Delhi-NCR market, hopes to generate over USD 1bn from all properties in India

Global real estate brand Trump Towers that made a debut in the Delhi-NCR market on Wednesday, with a fourth property after Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata, hopes to generate roughly over a billion dollars in terms of sales potential from all its properties in India.

“We hope to generate roughly well over a billion dollars in terms of sales potential of all the Trump properties in India,” Kalpesh Mehta, partner of Tribeca, India representative of Trump Organisation told Moneycontrol.

US President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, is expected to be in India in the first quarter of 2018 “to celebrate the success of both the Delhi-NCR project and the Kolkata project.”

“Plans are underway and I am hopeful that he will be here in the first quarter of 2018,” Mehta said.

The Trump Towers brand is making its debut in North India through realty companies M3M India and Tribeca Developers. “The total project cost of the luxury residential project to come up in Gurgaon is Rs 1,200 crore,” he said.

M3M and Tribeca will develop 250 ultra-luxury residences under a brand license from The Trump Organisation. The project is also expected to have a 35,000 sq ft area of amenities.

Trump Towers Delhi-NCR will be characterised by iconic twin towers rising over 600 feet that will be amongst the tallest towers in the region.

“True to Trump form this will be an all-glass building rising 600 ft in the area and seen from everywhere,” Mehta said.

On offer are three sizes – 3500 sq ft apartments, 4500 sq ft apartments and 6000 sq ft apartments.

In the first phase of sale, the apartments which will have three and four bedroom options will be sold in a price range of Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore.

"This will be the biggest Trump project in India with a development of over one million sq ft," Mehta said, adding the company is looking at targeting high net worth individuals and NRIs to sell the project.

The Delhi-NCR project is the fourth Trump Tower project in India after Pune, Mumbai, and Kolkata. In Pune, the global brand has licensed the Trump name to Panchshil Realty, in Mumbai to Lodha Group and in Kolkata, the Trump Organisation has partnered with Unimark Group to build a 400,000 sq ft residential project with the signature Trump Tower on the city’s EM Bypass stretch.