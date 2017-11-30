Techno-commercial agreement signed with Spain for three RRTS corridors

India has entered into a techno-commercial agreement with Spain’s Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias (ADIF) for receiving specific technical advice on track, signalling, rolling stock safety, station design etc for construction of the three Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors – Delhi-Meerut, Delhi-Panipat and Delhi-Alwar, official sources said.

An Indo-Spanish technical cooperation agreement was signed by Vinay Kumar Singh, managing director, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) and Miguel Nieto Menor, Director General, ADIF of Spain, in the presence of Hardeep Singh Puri, minister of housing and urban affairs and Durga Shanker Mishra, secretary in the ministry.

The ceremony was attended by Fernando Nocolos Puiggari, director International/ADIF, senior ministry officials, representatives from ministry of external affairs and Spanish Embassy in India.

Addressing the occasion, Puri informed that the agreement will enable availability of technical advice on specific issues, besides providing training and collaboration in the technical areas of track, signalling, rolling stock, safety, multi-modal integration, station design etc. Stressing on the importance of the project, Mishra said that this agreement will provide institutional mechanism for mutual cooperation in the field of urban transport and especially in implementation of RRTS project.

National Capital Region Transport Corporation, a joint venture between the government of India and state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, is mandated to design, construct, operate and maintain rail based Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in the National Capital Region.

Three RRTS corridors: Delhi-Meerut Smart Line, Delhi – Panipat Smart Line and Delhi – Alwar Smart Line have been prioritised for implementation in the first phase. Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor will be the first corridor to be implemented for which pre-construction activities including geo-technical investigations, detailed design, utility shifting planning and traffic diversion planning are in progress.

RRTS, first of its kind project in India, with design speed of 180 kmph will use state-of-the-art technologies for track structure, rolling stock and signalling system. Expertise and experience in India on these technologies for higher speeds being limited, international expertise will be tapped for efficient implementation of project, operation of system and developing capacity in the country.

Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias (ADIF), Spain, the state-owned railway infrastructure company has experience in planning, developing, constructing, operating and maintaining high-speed railway and regional rail systems like Cercanias’ in Madrid.

SNCF, the state-owned railway company of France, has also expressed willingness to support RRTS projects. Possibility of similar agreement between NCRTC and SNCF was explored during the recent visit of SNCF delegation’s earlier this week.