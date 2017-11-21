Sustainable waste management is the need of the hour: Puri

Sustainable waste management practices are the need of the hour both while executing housing and infrastructure projects and meeting the needs of urban transformation, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs said on Tuesday at the national workshop on processing and use of construction and demolition waste on deconstruction and in-situ processing for ecology and economics.

Municipalities such as Surat, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Rajkot have floated tenders and are on the verge of putting up construction and demolition waste processing plants, he said, adding many more processing plants are also understood to be in the process of getting installed in other parts of the country. C&D waste processing plants are located at Burari and Shastri Park in Delhi. Other initiatives include use of C&D waste in East Kidwai Nagar Project in Delhi by NBCC and C&D waste processing plant at Ahmedabad.

There is a pressing need to bring about awareness about the problem of waste management and the necessity to adopt proper procedures of collection, processing, recycling and use of construction and demolition waste in the manufacturing of building components among different stakeholders of the country, he said.

“In order to meet the requirements of urban transformation and flagship programmes of our government regarding housing and infrastructure, it is a known fact that we cannot continue to make use of conventional building material which continues to depend on finite natural resources, mainly drawing upon the carrying capacity of the ecosystem and often causing irreparable environmental damage. It is being increasingly recognised that raw materials from natural resources are being used at a faster rate than they are being replenished or alternatives being found. The challenge posed by the emerging trends of higher consumption levels has to be met within the concept of sustainable development, of which gainful utilization of waste is one of the important components,” he said.

The waste management hierarchy demands firstly, avoiding generation of waste, followed by reducing, reusing, recycling, recovering, treating and disposing of whatever waste is produced. The fundamental objective should be to maximise re-use and recycling so that minimum land space is occupied for disposal and at the same time, natural resources and energy is saved, he said.

Highlighting the problem, Puri said that it is often seen that building owners, waste haulers and demolition contractors improperly and illegally dispose of these wastes in gravel pits or groundwater recharge areas, on farmland and prime residential property, borrow pits and low lying areas.

Such stacks of wastes may choke the surface drains causing flooding of roads and low lying areas while waste from individual house construction or demolition, often find its way to nearby municipal waste storage bin, waste storage depots, making the municipal wastes very heavy and unsuitable for further treatment, he said.

The wastes which are buried at the site itself, form impervious layer, which adversely affect the growth of vegetation and prevents the infiltration of surface runoff into the groundwater table. Therefore, it is essential to properly manage the C&D wastes.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Govt. of India, under Environment Protection Act, 1986 has recently notified Management of Construction and Demolition Wastes Rules 2016 to provide an institutional framework for management of C&D wastes. This gives timelines for the state government to formulate policy, identification of sites for collection and processing facility, commissioning and implementation of the facility and monitoring by State Pollution Control Boards, the minister said.

The proper implementation of the notification is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders. Guidelines on Environmental Management of Construction & Demolition Wastes were brought out by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in March, 2017. CPCB guidelines address the issues pertaining to abatement of adverse environmental impacts specifically arising from C&D waste management activities.

BMTPC has also published guidelines on Utilisation of C&D wastes as a useful resource for building materials and components. All these guidelines supplement each other and provide a technical and legal framework for effective utilisation and management of C&D waste. In many developed countries, a substantial part of its construction and demolition waste is re-used and recycled.

Durga Shanker Mishra, secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Shailesh Kumar Agrawal, executive director, BMTPC and senior officials were also present at the workshop.