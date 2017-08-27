Supreme Court adjourns hearing in Jaypee Infratech case to September 4

The Supreme Court on Thursday set the next hearing date for insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech on September 4. The apex court will be giving more time to other home buyers to file their petitions to join the proceedings, according to a report by ET Realty.

The decision came after a group of Jaypee Infratech home buyers moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The home buyers are seeking relief from a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order that stayed all court proceedings against the company, including those pending before the consumer courts.

The home buyers also urged the top court to declare home buyers as "secured creditors" as it will help them get first right on the company's asset in case of insolvency.

The Allahabad bench of the NCLT on August 9 categorised Jaypee Infratech as insolvent on the petition filed by IDBI Bank under Section 7 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) 2016.

As many as 27 projects in three Noida land parcels belonging to Jaypee Infratech have come under the purview of the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) which has left about 32,000 home buyers in trouble.