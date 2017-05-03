Stuck with a bad home deal? RERA might not provide quick relief to all

Moneycontrol News

Are you a homebuyer stuck with a purchase in a project which has been delayed for years, where the builder has become bankrupt or construction work has not taken off? Are you hoping for some relief under RERA?

The bad news is that things might not ease for you in a hurry. In fact, some states have already diluted RERA rules and excluded all under construction projects from its purview. For example, UP has incorporated the term ‘partial’ completion in the UP Apartment Act. Projects that have been issued partial completion certificates to facilitate tower wise completion, will not fall under the ambit of RERA. Gujarat too has notified rules that state that projects launched before November 1, 2016, will not be covered under the law.

Homebuyers who have been waiting for years to get delivery of their apartments and have even filed cases against the developer in courts, say that they are not sure if RERA can come to their rescue.

Indrish Gupta, co-founder of Noida Extension Flat Owners Association, says the government will have to step in and ensure that all unfinished projects are completed and delivered to homebuyers. “There are over 2 lakh homebuyers in NCR who are yet to receive possession of their flats. The government will have to step in and ensure that all ongoing projects are completed and handed over. It can get a developer on board (for a fee) through a bidding process and collect the remaining amount from buyers. It will be a win-win situation because the government can later collect stamp duty fees when buyers register their properties. To expect that developers will complete the projects under the new timelines given under RERA or pay delay penalties when they have not done so for over seven years is wishful thinking,” he says.

“If no buyer has been given possession in a project, RERA will be applicable but if a partial completion certificate has been issued by the UP authority to certain buildings or towers in a project, those projects will be outside the ambit of RERA. Fortunately, very few projects have been issued completion certificates,” says S K Pal, a Supreme Court lawyer.

Homebuyers whose projects have been stuck or cases are pending in courts have a ray of hope. Non-delivery of projects for years will not impact their registration with the real estate regulator. “These builders will be required to register within the 90-day period, ie by July 31, 2017. Builders will be expected to give new timelines and deposit the amount they intend using for completion in an escrow account and submit all details of the project to the regulator,” says Sudip Mullick, partner, Khaitan & Co.

Sahil Sethi, senior associate, Srikrishna & Associates, says that majority of undelivered projects will come under the purview of RERA. These builders, to register themselves with the regulator, will have to furnish details of past records, carpet area, the format of the agreement signed with buyers and new timelines by when they intend completing the project.

“RERA seeks to give one last chance to all developers to submit new timelines and finish the project but in case the developer fails to keep his promise, RERA can advise the authority to get the project completed by getting in a third party to complete it. Under the Act buyer associations have been empowered to bring in a contractor and get the projected completed,” he says.

Reviving all projects and ensuring that homebuyers who have been suffering delays is part of a much larger problem and requires a proactive approach from the government. “The issue here is that homebuyers have paid up almost 90 percent of the cost of the apartments, builders have siphoned-off the amounts for new land banks and banks have stopped financing these projects. Simply by enforcing court orders, homebuyers will not get their house. The government will have to step in and formulate a scheme wherein banks will refinance the project subject to certain guarantees. Funding is critical here but the bigger problem is that everybody has lost faith in the system,” says Narendra Kumar, advocate on record, Supreme Court.

By simply registering the project with the regulator will not ensure that the project will be completed and handed over to homebuyers. “Proactive action is required for older projects. The problem all along was that earlier the focus was on investors and assured returns. Now 30 percent end-users or actual homebuyers cannot be called upon to foot the bill for completing the unfinished project, especially if 70 percent of those who bought into the project are investors,” he says.

Builders say that RERA does not offer any solution for incomplete projects. A one-size fits all solution cannot be arrived at as requirement for every project is different. “It is not an easy task as several stakeholders are involved and not all homebuyers are on the same page. Some want a house while others want a refund. All these issues have to be looked into. We at CREDAI’s level are trying to work out a solution,” says Manoj Gaur, vice president CREDAI – National & MD, Gaursons Group.

Noida Authority is holding a series of meetings with buyers and builders. It has over the last few months offered several policies such as the settlement policy under which a developer can surrender either total land or the partial land. “Most developers have gone in for partial surrender of their lands. The authority can sell these returned lands at the market rate. It has even rescheduled the pending debt of developers and made it possible for them to repay in instalments,” says a source not wanting to be named.

vandana.ramnani@nw18.com