Smart Cities Mission: New list of 30 cities announced; investment of nearly Rs 2 lakh crore approved

Moneycontrol News

Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, Naya Raipur in Chhattisgarh followed by Rajkot in Gujarat have topped the list of 30 smart cities announced by Minister for Urban Development and Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation, M Venkaiah Naidu today. The third list announced today takes the total number of cities identified under the Smart Cities Mission to 90.

Marking the second anniversary of the launch of the Smart Cities Mission, Naidu said that the 30 cities announced today proposed a total investment of Rs 57,393 crore under respective smart city plans. This includes Rs 46,879 crore for ensuring core infrastructure in the areas identified by citizens for area-based development and Rs. 10,514 crore for technology-based solutions for improving governance, service delivery and utilisation of infrastructure. With this, the total investment approved under the smart city plans of 90 cities has gone up to Rs 1,91,155 crore.

The Minister said that 45 cities contested for 40 available smart city slots but only 30 were selected to ensure workable plans.

"Of the 30 cities announced today, 26 of them have proposed affordable housing projects that benefit the urban poor, 26 cities will be taking up school and hospital projects, 29 will be taking up redesign and redevelopment of roads,” he added.

Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala has topped the list in this round of selection of smart cities. Next is Naya Raipur (Chhattisgarh) followed by Rajkot (Gujarat), Patna and Muzaffarpur (Bihar) have also made it to the list.

The Minister said that 20 cities will be contesting for the remaining 10 slots under smart city mission. These include Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Biharsharif (Bihar), Diu (Daman & Diu), Silvassa (Dadra and Nager Haveli), Kavaratti (Lakshadweep), Navi Mumbai, Greater Mumbai and Amaravati (Maharashtra), Imphal (Manipur), Shillong (Meghalaya), Dindigul and Erode(Tamil Nadu), Bidhannagar, Durgapur and Haldia (West Bengal), Meerut, Rai Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Sharanpur and Rampur (UP).

MOUD also launched the Livability Index. 60 cities of over 1 million population to be covered under liveability index.As many as 79 indicators have been combined to arrive at City Liveability index. Weightage has been given to different parameters - governance, health, safety, open spaces. The first ranking will be released in 2018.