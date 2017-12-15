App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
| Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC extends Jaypee Associates deadline to deposit additional Rs 125 crore to Jan 25

At the last hearing on November 22, the Supreme Court had allowed the parent company of Jaypee Infratech Ltd to deposit Rs 275 crore on that day and another Rs 275 crore by December 31

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1

The Supreme Court on Friday extended the deadline for Jaypee Associates, the parent company of embattled Jaypee Infratech Ltd, to deposit an additional Rs 125 crore with the apex court to Jan 25, 2018. The court has set February 1 as the next date for hearing the case. Jaypee Associates had deposited Rs 150 crore with the registry on Wednesday.

At the last hearing on November 22, the Supreme Court had allowed the parent company of Jaypee Infratech Ltd to deposit Rs 275 crore on that day and another Rs 275 crore by December 31 (Rs 150 crore by December 13, 2017 and Rs 125 crore by December 31, 2017).

No specific timeline was given to deposit the remaining Rs 1,450 crore. But the SC order that day did say that “Needless to say that direction for deposit of Rs 2000 crore shall remain as it is. The only indulgence is to pay the same in instalments.”

This was against the earlier order asking the promoters to deposit Rs 2000 crore by November 13 which the promoters were unable to meet even after four deadlines expired.

related news

Last week, the Supreme Court registry wanted that the amount of Rs 275 crore deposited by the troubled Jaypee Associates to be transferred from the general account of the Supreme Court to a fixed deposit so that it could earn interest. The request has been accepted.

The amicus curiae of the Jaypee insolvency case, Pawan Shri Aggarwal, was directed by the Supreme Court last month to update the portal where homebuyers who have booked apartments in various Jaypee projects in Noida could register their claims. The portal is open until December 25. The next date of hearing is January 10, 2018.

On September 11 this year, Supreme Court directed Jaypee Associates, the parent firm of its real estate firm Jaypee Infratech, to deposit Rs 2,000 crore by October 27. The apex court also asked the NCLT-appointed interim resolution professional (IRP) to take over the management of Jaypee Infratech and submit a plan to protect the interests of homebuyers and creditors within 45 days.

Also, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) appointed resolution professional (IRP) Anuj Jain has until now received 21 bids from investors willing to pump in at least Rs 2,000 crore to complete the projects floated by Jaypee Infratech that involves nearly 32,000 apartments, plots and villas.

Among the parties that have expressed interest include Adani Group, Hindujas, Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Group, Vedanta Group, Essel Highways, IDFC, Lodha Group, Puravankara, SARE Homes, L&T Infra, Cube Highways from Singapore, Kotak Infra, SARE Group, Deutsche Bank, Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Limited, Suraksha Realty, Tata Realty, National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) among others.

Vandana.ramnani@nw18.com

tags #Business #Jaypee Infratech #Real Estate #Supreme Court

most popular

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.