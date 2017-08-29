App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Aug 28, 2017 09:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI favours equal treatment of lenders, buyers in projects

Managing director Rajnish Kumar advised home buyers to purchase only completed flats because investing in under-construction projects is no more attractive with hardly any appreciation in property prices.

SBI favours equal treatment of lenders, buyers in projects

India's largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) today said that home buyers should be treated at par with the lenders under the insolvency and bankruptcy law.

Addressing a National Real Estate Development Council's (NAREDCO) realty conference, SBI's Managing Director (National Banking Group) Rajnish Kumar said that the risk of banks and home buyers have reduced after the implementation of new real estate law RERA from May this year.

He advised home buyers to purchase only completed flats because investing in under-construction projects is no more attractive with hardly any appreciation in property prices in the last few years due to a slowdown in demand.

Stating that "buyers' right cannot be denied" in any stuck real estate projects, Kumar said home buyers and lenders must be put on "equal footing".

He also said that home buyers and lenders should bear losses at pari-passu if there are any losses in projects.

However, he said that a final decision would be taken by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Kumar's remark comes in the wake of the NCLT last month admitting IDBI's plea for initiating insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech for defaulting on Rs 526-crore loan.

The NCLT has appointed Anuj Jain as the interim resolution professional (IRP) to carry out the proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

Bank of Baroda has also approached NCLT for initiating insolvency proceedings against Amrapali. These developments have created panic among thousands of buyers of Jaypee group and Amrapali and they are protesting on streets, social media and some of them are even going on hunger strike.Speaking on the sidelines, Kumar said: "NCLT will take a final decision. The insolvency law is also evolving. As a

Kumar said: "NCLT will take a final decision. The insolvency law is also evolving. As a bank we do project funding as well as provide home loan to buyers. So in this debate, we are with both lenders and home buyers."

"Home buyers' interest should be protected," Kumar said.

Asked whether SBI would defer Easy Monthly Installments (EMIs) for home buyers, he said this would lead to an increase in the banks' NPA.

Kumar, however, asserted that the banks have reduced the home loan rate significantly.

tags #Economy #Residential #SBI

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.