Safety, security most important for millennials buying homes: OLX-Kantar TNS study

Moneycontrol News

For millennials in the age group of 30-34 who are purchasing property, safety and security are the most important factors and not return on investment, according to OLX-Kantar TNS study.

The survey was conducted across Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram and more than 600 people responded.

The reports highlights that four out of every five people trust online property sites to search for information and leads on homes.

With the implementation of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) and goods and services tax (GST), the real estate sector is expected to more become professional and transparent, enhancing buyer trust and consequently driving transactions, said Irwin Preet Singh Anand, Chief of Operating Officer of OLX India.

About 65 percent of the respondents considered housing as a good investment and the main reason for them to buy a home, followed by 60 percent of the respondents who want to purchase a home in a safer locality and 58 percent said space and a bigger home were important triggers.

Each city reveals an interesting trend and reasons for buying a home, with people in Bangalore preferring safety of investment, better amenities and security. Respondents in Hyderabad wanted to make safe investments and wished to live in a safe location. Delhi-ites want reduce travel time to work and good return on investment while making a decision to purchase a house.

The fall in property prices was the biggest reason coupled with instant availability of funds for people to start searching for a property.

Before purchasing a property, prospective homebuyers visit at least 10 properties on an average.