RERA: Homebuyers will now have the right to get structural defects rectified by builder

Moneycontrol News

A few days ago, an owner of a flat in Greater Noida lodged a complaint in the police station after a portion of a ceiling fell on his tenant. The owner of the flat and other residents of the area sought to know from the authority why the developer was given a completion certificate despite the low quality of construction material used by him.

Last year during monsoon, basements of posh condominiums in Gurgaon were flooded after the downpour but homebuyers had no option but to face the inconvenience.

These may be complaints from homebuyers whose projects may have already received completion certificates and are therefore out of the purview of the The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act. But for all projects that are under the ambit of the Act, homebuyers have now been provided protection against structural defects and even defects in workmanship.

The RERA Act lays down that “In case any structural defect or any other defect in workmanship, quality or provision of services or any other obligations of the promoter as per the agreement for sale relating to such development is brought to the notice of the promoter within a period of five years by the allottee from the date of handing over possession, it shall be the duty of the promoter to rectify such defects without further charge, within thirty days, and in the event of promoter's failure to rectify such defects within such time, the aggrieved allottees shall be entitled to receive appropriate compensation in the manner as provided under this Act.”

“The developer will now have to give an undertaking that he will have to take care of all structural faults such as cracks that develop as a result of an earthquake or plumbing issues such as seepage or flooding in the basements or elsewhere in a housing unit,” says Vaibhav Gaggar, partner, Gaggar & Partners, a law firm.

While it is for the first time that such a provision has been introduced in the Act, this is a complex issue and can be interpreted both ways, say legal experts. For example, if a building collapses in the sixth or the 10th year and it is found that there was a problem with its foundation, a developer can claim in defence that after five years it was not his liability.

“This is just the beginning and courts will have to take a decision once such problems come up in the future. The law will evolve according to problems that come up,” says Narendra Kumar, advocate on record, Supreme Court.

Even if the project has received a completion certificate and there are defects, homebuyers can approach the consumer court for deficiency in service. “If it is a structural safety issue, the builder is liable even after five years. The builder can be taken to task for criminal negligence and it’s here that laws outside the purview of RERA may kick in. Issues of compensation will also have to be considered even if all these are beyond the purview of this Act,” adds Narendra.

Builders say that the provision is unfair as in many cases, construction work is outsourced and so are accessories and fittings and all of them have limited warranty. “These should be counted from the date of deemed occupancy by the homebuyer. Workmanship that refers to pipes, fittings, painting, fixtures etc should ideally be considered three to five months from the date of occupation certificate is obtained by the builder or the date from which the buyer has taken possession of the apartment,” they say.

While the Central RERA Act does not define what constitutes structural defects, the Haryana Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2017 (draft rules) define structural defects to mean “actual physical damage/defects to the designated load-bearing elements of the building, apartment or unit like faults, breakage or cracks, appearing over time in elements such as load bearing columns, walls, slabs, beams etc. which can affect the strength and stability of the apartment or the building and shall include (i) defects due to design attributes of reinforced cement concrete (RCC) or structural mild steel (MS) elements of an engineered (structurally designed) building structure, (ii) defects due to faulty or bad workmanship of RCC or MS work, (iii) defects due to materials used in such RCC or MS work, (iv) major cracks in masonry work that are induced as result of failures of RCC or MS work, (v) any defect which is established to have occurred on account of negligence, use of inferior materials or non-adherence to the regulatory codes of practice by the promoter.”

vandana.ramnani@nw18.com