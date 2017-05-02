RERA Effect: Delay in setting up regulators could force home-buyers to defer purchases

The absence of a real estate regulator or appropriate rules can result in a regulatory vacuum and dilution of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 provisions forcing homebuyers to defer their purchasing decision until the project is registered under the new law, says credit rating agency ICRA.

This is likely to put pressure on demand in the near term.

Since registration with the RERA has been made mandatory for any project to be marketed and sold, further delay in setting up regulatory infrastructure could impact the operations of real estate developers, especially in the case of new project launches.

“The RERA Act is expected to bring about more transparency, stability and discipline into the sector, and thus attract better participation from prospective customers; this expectation may result in deferment of buying decisions of customers till RERA is fully set-up in their respective states.

Further, the expected benefits will accrue only once the requisite regulatory infrastructure is put in place in a timely manner to implement the provisions in letter and spirit.

The functioning of the RERA to be established will be keenly watched as they will be a determinant of customer confidence and demand levels going forward, says Shubham Jain, vice president and sector head, ICRA said.

"For effective implementation of the provisions, the state governments had to frame rules governing these sections and set up state-level real estate regulatory authorities (RERA) and appellate tribunals to implement the rules. As on date, only seven states have notified the required rules, resulting in a lower compliance ratio to start with. The absence of a regulator or appropriate rules can result in a regulatory vacuum and dilution of the Act’s provisions,” says K Ravichandran, senior vice president and group head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA said.

If the regulators do not have adequate resources to scrutinise the applications, this may result in dilution of the due diligence at the registration stage. The regulator also plays an important function of acting upon complaints against the promoters of projects and hence the protection available to consumers can also be weakened in case of any delay in setting up the RERA.

Nonetheless, some of the penal provisions including imprisonment of promoters/employees in case of failure to comply with the regulations may create an excessive fear in the developer community.

The Act is intended to cover all ongoing projects which have not received occupancy certificate (OC).

However, the rules notified by some states made exceptions for projects which have either applied for OC but have not yet received them, or projects where development work is completed and more than 60 percent area is sold, or projects where the common areas and maintenance have been transferred to the residents’ welfare association.