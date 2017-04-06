REITs impact: Should you invest in commercial or residential property?

Moneycontrol News

The Reserve Bank of India’s permission for banks to invest in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) has opened up a lucrative avenue for investors in high-rent yielding commercial office spaces that offer between 8 percent yield against residential properties that conventionally give a rental yield of around 1.5 percent, depending on location and the project, say real estate experts and investment advisors.

Currently, banks are allowed to invest in equity-linked mutual funds, venture capital funds (VCFs) and equities to the extent of 20 percent of their net owned funds or NOF. In its monetary policy on Thursday, RBI proposed to allow banks to invest in REITs and InvITs within this umbrella limit. Detailed guidelines will be issued by end of May this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in statement on development and regulatory policies.

REIT is an investment vehicle that invests in rent-yielding completed real estate properties. Currently, developers incur huge capital expenditure especially in Commercial Real Estate (CRE), on land, construction, interior fit-outs, etc. which remains locked, even after the asset is complete, until the asset generates returns to break-even. Through REIT, developers can exit from the completed asset, and focus alone on development activity. For investors, the REIT can provide a new investment option with ongoing returns, elevated transparency and governance standards.

REITs in commercial assets are attractive as their rental yield is as much as 8 percent compared to residential assets where the yield is only about 1.5 percent. Going forward, commercial real estate is also expected to have better upside in terms of capital appreciation compared to residential real estate, say experts.

REIT as an investment vehicle has a huge opportunity in India. Presently, India has a rent yielding office inventory to the tune of 537 million sq ft valued in excess of USD 70 billion. Apart from this, there are other properties like warehousing, retail malls, shopping centers, school buildings, etc. which are potential REITable assets, says a report titled REIT-ABLE Space in India by KPMG.

Following the RBI announcement that banks can invest in REITs, shares of real estate companies were trading higher by up to 6%. DLF, Unitech, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Housing Development & Infrastructure (HDIL), Sobha and Indiabulls Real Estate from the realty index were up 1% to 6% on the BSE in intra-day trade.

“To propel the REIT environment in the country, banks have also joined the ranks with equity backed mutual funds, venture capital funds and insurance. Commercial real estate space will be a much more attractive investment option once REITs become a reality in the next 12-18 months,” says Samantak Das, Chief Economist and National Director - Research, Knight Frank India.

If there is some activity in the real estate market today, it’s mostly due to end-users or actual homebuyers wanting to buy property or in some cases it is driven by senior management of some IT or e-commerce firms utilising part of their Esops to either buy properties for end use or closing their loan liability, say experts.

“Overall, the real estate market today is being driven by investors seeking regular rental income from office and retail commercial properties, including warehousing. For both these asset classes end users are putting money in ready and close to completion properties or ready assets in both residential and commercial. Nobody is willing to take completion risks,” says Anckur Srivasttava of GenReal Advisers.

Asset allocation should be based on the goals, tenure, risk profile of the person, liquidity needs etc, advise experts. Investors should not get into the stock market just to take advantage of the rally.

“The income generating potential post-tax and expenses is about 2 percent for residential assets and 4-5 percent for commercial assets. There could also be risks associated with real estate assets especially if bought under construction. Even after one puts the property on rent, there is always the hassle of getting rents on time, maintaining the property, interfacing with brokers, vacancy periods, repairs after a client vacates etc. making property investments an onerous experience,” says advises Suresh Sadagopan, founder, Ladder Ladder7 Financial Advisories.

“I would simply suggest people to stay invested in financial assets for most part as they are liquid, offer good returns and are easy to manage,” advises Sadagopan.

Investors should also only consider quality buildings in central business districts or secondary business districts and not in peripheral areas as the vacancy risks are higher compared to CBDs and SBDs where the annual yield is around 7-9%, says Rajeev Bairathi, executive director and head - Capital Markets, Knight Frank India.

Kaushik Mukherjee, Partner, BMR Legal, says that if an individual is looking at a short to medium-term horizon of three to five years, investing in stocks or affordable housing makes sense as these are easy to dispose and are of a small ticket size. But if one has an investment horizon of five to seven years, then one can look at large-sized residential real estate options.

“RBI's decision to allow banks to invest in REITs within the overall umbrella of 20% of their net owned funds is a huge positive. This step now has the potential to usher-in large number of REITs listing in India by offering a safe asset class to invest in and also provide competition to foreign institutions,” said Rajeev Talwar, Chief Executive Officer, DLF Ltd.

“For banks it offers an additional important asset class for investing. For commercial real estate companies, once REITs pick up, it will bring liquidity and free up capital that will help lower overall costs. We now look forward to detailed norms and guidelines for banks' investment in REITs by May end,” said Talwar, who is also the Chairman of National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO).

CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd, a real estate consulting firm, today announced the findings of its latest India Office MarketView Report – Q1, 2017. According to the report, the Delhi NCR market led office space leasing activity in the quarter, with close to 1.5 mn sq ft absorption recorded. Leasing activity in the city was led by IT/ITeS corporates with a share of over 35%, followed by BFSI and research, consulting and analytics firms.

With limited supply addition witnessed during the quarter, rentals also saw a marginal rise, mainly across SEZ developments. With vacancy levels falling across key micro-markets, rentals did witness a marginal increase ranging from 2-5% across all SEZ developments in the city.