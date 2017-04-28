App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal estate
| Source: CNBC-TV18

Realty gets regulator ready; how effective will the new regulator be?

The real estate regulator will come alive on May 1 2017. However, home buyers in Bengaluru, especially those who have booked homes in over 40 pending projects belonging to developer Dreamz Infra, may not find justice anytime soon. CNBC-TV18's Rukmini Rao finds out why.

The real estate regulator will come alive on May 1 2017. However, home buyers in Bengaluru, especially those who have booked homes in over 40 pending projects belonging to developer Dreamz Infra, may not find justice anytime soon. CNBC-TV18's Rukmini Rao finds out why.

Also, CNBC-TV18’s Nithya Balakrishnan reports that in Hyderabad, much like other parts of the country, developers and promoters of delayed projects are scrambling for ways to circumvent penalty liable under Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA).

Watch video for more...

tags #Business #Real Estate #RERA

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.