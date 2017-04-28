Realty gets regulator ready; how effective will the new regulator be?

The real estate regulator will come alive on May 1 2017. However, home buyers in Bengaluru, especially those who have booked homes in over 40 pending projects belonging to developer Dreamz Infra, may not find justice anytime soon. CNBC-TV18's Rukmini Rao finds out why.

Also, CNBC-TV18’s Nithya Balakrishnan reports that in Hyderabad, much like other parts of the country, developers and promoters of delayed projects are scrambling for ways to circumvent penalty liable under Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA).