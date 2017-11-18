App
| Source: Moneycontrol.com

Puri lauds cooperation between Indian states and Singapore companies in urban planning

In 2014, India and Singapore agreed on a 5-S Plank to enhance cooperation on smart cities and urban rejuvenation

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Lauding the continuing economic cooperation between the states of Assam, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh with Singapore companies for urban planning projects, union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri has said that he hopes this can develop into a future model for new projects across the country.

During a bilateral meeting with S. Iswaran, Minister of Trade and Industry of the Republic of Singapore on Thursday, he conveyed satisfaction on the completion of training of 100 Indian town and country planners under a bilateral MoU, ministry sources said.

He also mentioned about the NITI Aayog sponsored training of metropolitan and city administrators in Singapore and hoped that there can be potential deliverables during the joint working on renewal of MoUs for capacity building in urban development.

“I extend my best wishes for positive outcome and smooth implementation,” he said.

“India and Singapore enjoy a strong relationship of great warmth and goodwill. We have a strong and growing partnership across every dimension of bilateral relations. We have deepening international and regional engagement based on shared values, common interest, abiding commitment to rule-based order and sovereign equality of all nations. As strategic partners, we have a higher level of ambition to pursue, and hence, our endeavour should be to constantly explore opportunities that are mutually beneficial. Economic partnership is the bedrock of the relationship. Both India and Singapore are important to each other’s progress and prosperity. Singapore is an important partner in India’s development priorities. Equally, India is an enormous opportunity for an outward looking Singapore, including in areas that are key elements of Singapore’s future strategy, such as digital economy,” Puri said during the discussions.

India and Singapore agreed on a 5-S Plank- to enhance cooperation on smart cities and urban rejuvenation. During a Ministerial visit to Singapore in August 2014, India had agreed on a 5-S Plank- to enhance cooperation. These include (i) scale up trade and investment (ii) speed up connectivity; (iii) smart cities and urban rejuvenation; (iv) skill development and (v) state focus.

tags #Business #India #Real Estate #Residential #UrbanReforms

