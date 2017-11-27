Post-GST, municipal bonds critical to plug revenue loss from Octroi for Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai

Post implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai will not be able to levy Octroi and will have to raise additional funds by way of issue of municipal bonds to meet city’s development needs, says a financial analysis of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai undertaken by Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy.

Also, the recent government crackdown on black money will result in slowdown in income from sale of Floor Space Index or FSI, it noted.

MCGM has total asset base of about Rs 1.1 lakh crore. After considering appropriate haircuts, it is eligible (as per SEBI guidelines) to borrow up to Rs 76,700 crore (post 30% haircut). MCGM can raise these additional resources by way of issue of municipal bonds to meet the city’s development needs, says the financial analysis of the corporation.

In addition to indigenous resources such as fixed deposits, the corporation has the leeway to raise funds worth Rs 76,700 crore (assuming ~30% haircut) through municipal bonds anchored by a robust balance sheet. “We believe, given strong balance sheet and borrowing capacity, the corporation has the capacity to undertake welfare projects in excess of Rs 1 lakh crore,” says the analysis.

MCGM can raise additional resources by way of issue of municipal bonds to meet the city’s development needs. These bonds will be secured by a charge on the assets of the municipality having sufficient value to repay outstanding amounts. SEBI guidelines permit municipalities to issue bonds up to a tenure of 30 years.

Further, guidelines also require maintenance of 100 percent asset cover sufficient to meet the principal amount at all times, it said.

Octroi accounted for almost 23 percent of total income during the financial year 2016 for the corporation.

MCGM is uniquely positioned as India’s richest municipality with a balance sheet size of over Rs 100,000 crores and annual budget size of over Rs 24,000 crores.