Plan for public art work in Delhi and make it a component of developmental design: Puri

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday called for taking up public art works on a large scale in Delhi by making it a component of all development plans and architectural designs, saying that public art works not only enhance the aesthetics of public spaces but also have the potential to boost tourism.

“The time has come to plan for public art work in Delhi on a large scale by making it a component of all developmental plans and architectural designs,” he said this while addressing the Round Table on the theme of Public Art in Delhi.

The objective of the Round Table organised at the initiative of Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs by Delhi Urban Art Commission is to bring together on the same platform artists, urban designers, city planners, architects and Government representatives to provide their valuable inputs on the subject.

Durga Shankar Mishra, secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Manoj Kumar, additional secretary; Professor P.S.N.Rao from Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC), besides leading architects and artists were also present on the occasion.

Puri said guidelines were issued in 1970s by then Ministry of Works & Housing to earmark 2 per cent of the project cost for art works, providing opportunity to integrate public art with development projects.

"Unfortunately, the same was not utilised properly and we hardly see any notable work of public art at various places in Delhi," he said.

“When we have resolved to further develop Delhi as a world-class city with the state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities to boost its potential for tourism as well as for holding world level conferences and seminars, there is no reason why we should not make creative public art as an essential component for all our works. We have a vast reservoir of talent in the form of creative artists, sculptors, painters and designers who have made their name the world over by designing such public art, whenever they have been offered an opportunity to do so. We need to tap this vast potential to beautify Delhi in the first instance and thereafter carry the movement forward to other cities and towns of the country”, Puri said.

In many national capitals around the world, public spaces are seen as an opportunity for displaying creative art work. Such creative and artistic works not only beautify the city but also capture its soul. They not only enhance the aesthetics of public spaces but also raise the stature of the city in the eyes of the visitors and have great potential to boost tourism. Such public art also strengthens the affinity a resident of the city feels for the city, he added.