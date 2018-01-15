Piramal Realty enters into development agreement with Omkar Realtors

Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group, on Monday announced that it has entered into a Development Agreement (DA) with Omkar Realtors for a marquee project at Mahalaxmi in south Mumbai. It intends to invest Rs 2,600 crore in this development.

As per the agreement, Piramal Realty will lead design, development, construction, sales and marketing. The development will comprise high rise towers overlooking the 225-acre Mahalakshmi Race Course and the Arabian Sea.

With over 2 million square feet of development spread across ~12 acres, this will be South Mumbai’s largest premium residential project.

PRL will get 60 percent revenue share from the project.

“Reforms such as RERA, GST, demonetization are driving consolidation in the real estate industry. This is a great time for institutionalized players with a strong track record and robust balance sheet to grow and expand their footprint. With unrestricted views of the Race Course and the Sea, this promises to be Mumbai’s most prestigious residential project. We intend to build a world-class development that sets a new benchmark for design, quality and customer centricity in Mumbai,” says Anand Piramal, founder, Piramal Realty.

“Our association with Piramal Group dates back to 2010 with the Group funding many of our projects. The current transaction with Piramal Realty will strengthen our relationship and we are excited to partner with them to deliver an excellent value proposition for all our stakeholders,” says Gaurav Gupta, Director, Omkar Group.

Piramal Realty has appointed CallisonRTKL, a global architecture, planning and design firm, to lead the design architecture for this project.