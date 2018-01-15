App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
| Source: Moneycontrol.com

Piramal Realty enters into development agreement with Omkar Realtors

PRL to develop South Mumbai’s largest residential project of over 2 million square feet; to invest Rs 2,600 crore in the development

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group, on Monday announced that it has entered into a Development Agreement (DA) with Omkar Realtors for a marquee project at Mahalaxmi in south Mumbai. It intends to invest Rs 2,600 crore in this development.

As per the agreement, Piramal Realty will lead design, development, construction, sales and marketing. The development will comprise high rise towers overlooking the 225-acre Mahalakshmi Race Course and the Arabian Sea.

With over 2 million square feet of development spread across ~12 acres, this will be South Mumbai’s largest premium residential project.

PRL will get 60 percent revenue share from the project.

related news

“Reforms such as RERA, GST, demonetization are driving consolidation in the real estate industry. This is a great time for institutionalized players with a strong track record and robust balance sheet to grow and expand their footprint. With unrestricted views of the Race Course and the Sea, this promises to be Mumbai’s most prestigious residential project. We intend to build a world-class development that sets a new benchmark for design, quality and customer centricity in Mumbai,” says Anand Piramal, founder, Piramal Realty.

“Our association with Piramal Group dates back to 2010 with the Group funding many of our projects. The current transaction with Piramal Realty will strengthen our relationship and we are excited to partner with them to deliver an excellent value proposition for all our stakeholders,” says Gaurav Gupta, Director, Omkar Group.

Piramal Realty has appointed CallisonRTKL, a global architecture, planning and design firm, to lead the design architecture for this project.

tags #Piramal Realty #Real Estate #Residential

most popular

Sensex@highs, inches closer to Mount 35K! 10 stocks which could give up to 40% return

Sensex@highs, inches closer to Mount 35K! 10 stocks which could give up to 40% return

Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count

Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count

Record highs likely to continue for Nifty; 4 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Record highs likely to continue for Nifty; 4 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.