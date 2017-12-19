Paris, Hong Kong, Singapore and Geneva to see property price growth in 2018

Prime residential markets in Paris, Hong Kong, Singapore and Geneva are expected to see a healthy price growth of 9 percent, 7 percent, 5 percent and 3 percent respectively next year, according to a report on Prime Residential Cities 2018 Forecast by Knight Frank, the independent global property consultancy.

Paris, a market that has struggled to see strong price growth in recent years, is benefiting from the improved economic outlook for the Eurozone. Helped by healthy demand from the US, the Middle East and Europe, the market is expected to see healthy price growth next year, perhaps up to 9 percent, says the forecast that covers 13 cities.

Hong Kong, with ongoing demand from mainland China, is likely to post the strongest growth of major Asian urban markets during 2018 with a 7 percent rise by the year-end.

Singapore (5%) and Geneva (3%) could prove to be the most improved markets in 2018. Singapore’s luxury residential market, in the doldrums for several years, is expected to shift up a gear in 2018 as market sentiment improves.

Vancouver is the only city where we expect prime residential prices to soften in 2018 but even here the decline is marginal at 2.5 per cent.

“The next decade will see a new phase of lower growth as stimulus subsides, interest rates start to shift upwards and investors prioritise lower risk environments and income generation ahead of capital growth,” says Kate Everett-Allen, Knight Frank Head of International Residential Research.

Nicholas Holt, Knight Frank Head of Research for Asia Pacific, says, “Robust economic growth and significant wealth creation will lead to continued demand for the high-end properties in Asia Pacific, with significant number of individuals looking cross-border for their next acquisition. Hotspots in our markets that are likely to attract attention are those benefiting from significant infrastructure improvements or a high level of exclusivity.”

Based in Singapore, Victoria Garrett, Knight Frank Head of Residential for Asia Pacific, emphasises on the rising market sentiment in Singapore, “We saw the first uptick in 15 months in Singapore a few months ago and continues to see positive appetite from investors, with owners and occupiers coming back into the market from China and across Southeast Asia.”

Dubai is expected to see modest growth in 2018. Government investment in the economy and infrastructure ahead of Expo2020 are helping to attract more employment, driving demand higher.

In central London, prime prices are expected to rise marginally by 0.5 per cent in 2018, with cumulative price growth over the next five years reaching 13.1 per cent. While London’s fortunes will continue to be buffeted by taxation and the outlook for the pound, Brexit – and its impact on employment will be the overriding issue to watch.

In North America, Los Angeles is likely to see a continuation of growth (3% next year) reflective of a supply and demand imbalance. The prime market in both New York and Miami are still seeing the impact of higher inventory volume and are likely to replicate London’s largely flat price performance in 2018, the report adds.