Over 60% of new homes launched in the first half of 2017 were in affordable category

The affordable price segment with ticket sizes ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 40 lakh dominated the residential units supply in the first half of 2017. Top cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune and Kolkata recorded more than 60 percent of total residential units supply in this segment, says a report.

The majority of projects in the affordable housing segment were launched in the peripheral boundaries of the top cities, largely due to non-availability of contiguous land parcels for large-scale mass housing developments and skyrocketing property prices in the central locations of the cities.

In the first half of 2017, the share of the affordable housing segment in the new launch supply increased by 16 percent over the second half of 2016. On the other hand, the mid and luxury segments witnessed a decrease of 4 percent and 9 percent, respectively in the same duration, says a report by Anarock Property Consultants.

After recognising a massive gap of housing in India, the Union government had announced 'Housing for All' by 2022 in July 2015 to achieve the staggering target of bridging a gap of more 1.9 crore houses. About 96 percent out of these are required for the Lower Income Groups (LIG) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) groups.

In India, while the population is growing at more than 2.1 percent every year and may touch 1.51 billion by 2030, growth in housing has been unable to keep the same pace. The Central and states governments are now contemplating many ways and means to provide access to housing for all. Affordable housing will not only fill the housing gap but be the next major economic growth driver by creating more than 2 million jobs during the period till 2022.

To promote affordable housing, the government has also announced several financial schemes to make housing loans in this segment cheaper.