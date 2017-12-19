Over 500 ‘small sized’ DDA flats in Narela and Siraspur returned by allottees

Over 500 flats in Narela and Siraspur that were part of the 12,000 flats sale in the DDA lottery 2017 have been surrendered by successful allottees to Delhi Development Authority as they found the size of the units to be too small.

The size of these units ranged from 33 sqm to 35 sqm and this was mentioned in the housing scheme brochure.

“About 500 to 600 flats located in Narela and Siraspur have been returned to DDA. The allottees have cited small size of the units as the main reason for surrender. It did not fit their requirements,” said a senior DDA official.

“These allottees perhaps did not visit the flats before applying. These would now be offered to those in the waiting list drawn up by DDA following the 2017 housing scheme draw,” he said.

Many of these units were returned after the DDA housing draw conducted in 2014. As many as 12,617 houses were up for sale as part of the 2017 housing scheme announced in June. A total of 46,675 applications were received and after a scrutiny of applications 46,080 were found eligible for the draw for 12,617 units.

The 12,000-odd flats include HIG — 85; MIG — 403 ; LIG — 11,757 and Janta — 372. These were priced anything between Rs 7 lakh to over Rs 1.26 crore. DDA had incentivised this year’s offer by removing the five year lock-in period for resale besides retaining the prices at the 2014 levels.

Of the total number of flats, around 10,000 unoccupied ones were from the 2014 housing scheme, while 2,000 had been lying vacant.

As many as 81,000 houses are currently under various stages of construction by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) out of which 20,000 will be offered as part of the 2018 housing scheme that will be launched anytime between March and June next year, DDA had announced earlier.

These will be a mix of lower income group (LIG), middle-income group (MIG) and high-income group (HIG) flats and will be located in areas such as Narela, Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Jasola among others. The price range of these flats is not yet finalised.

Eligible allottees will be able to avail interest subsidy of Rs 1.40 lakh to Rs.2.67 lakh under the Credit-Linked Subsidy component of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), which has now been extended for 15 more months beyond December this year.