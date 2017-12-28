Over 5 lakh homes sanctioned under PMAY (Urban); Rs 31,003 crore worth of investment approved

Over 5 lakh affordable homes have been sanctioned for the benefit of urban poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) (PMAY) with an investment of Rs 31,003 crore of which central assistance is Rs 8,107 crore.

The approval was given in the 29th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee that was held in the capital on Wednesday.

Ministry of housing and urban affairs has approved the construction of 5,45,090 more affordable houses for the benefit of urban poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), ministry officials said.

Andhra Pradesh has been sanctioned 1,42,447 houses in 31 cities and towns with an investment of Rs 9,919 crore with central assistance of Rs 2,137 crore. Uttar Pradesh got 1,20,645 houses in 282 cities and towns with an investment of Rs.5,076 crore and central assistance of Rs 1810 crore. Karnataka has been sanctioned 1,18,646 affordable houses in 65 cities with an investment of Rs 6,870 crore and central assistance of Rs 1,780 crore.

Madhya Pradesh has been sanctioned 1,00,341 houses in 165 cities and towns with an investment of Rs 4,232 crore with central assistance of Rs 1,505 crore. Jharkhand has been sanctioned 30,486 houses in 31 cities and towns with an investment of Rs 3,837 crore with central assistance of Rs 388 crore.

Chattisgarh has been sanctioned 29,703 houses in 124 cities and towns with an investment of Rs 911 crore with central assistance of Rs 446 crore. Arunachal Pradesh has been sanctioned 2,822 houses in six cities with an investment of Rs 157 crore with central assistance of Rs 42 crore.

The approval accorded was for construction of 2,68,017 new houses under the Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) component of PMAY (Urban). As many as 1,09,904 have been approved in Karnataka, 1,18,485 new houses in Andhra Pradesh, 18,598 in Uttar Pradesh, 10,008 in Madhya Pradesh, 6,289 in Jharkhand under Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) component.

In Uttar Pradesh 1,02,047 houses, in Madhya Pradesh 90,333 units, 23,962 in Andhra Pradesh, 10,408 in Jharkhand houses, in Karnataka- 8,742 will be built under BLC component under which an eligible beneficiary is assisted to build a house on the land owned by him/her.

With this, the total cumulative houses under PMAY(U) would be 36,00,819 after final approval from CSMC. Further, after subsuming projects of Rajiv Awas Yojana scheme the total number of houses being funded under PMAY(Urban) would be 37,42,667 houses, a ministry release said.