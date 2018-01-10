App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
| Source: PTI

Only 12% property brokers registered under Maharashtra RERA

Despite extending deadlines, barely 12 percent property brokers in Maharashtra have registered under the MahaRERA, the state real estate regulatory authority.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Despite extending deadlines, barely 12 percent property brokers in Maharashtra have registered under the MahaRERA, the state real estate regulatory authority.

"RERA registration comes with a status for brokers in the industry. There are above one lakh brokers in Maharashtra but only 12,000 are registered," MahaRERA Chairman Gautam Chatterjee said at the National Convention for Brokers organised by SAI Estate Consultants and the Confederation of Real Estate Brokers Association of India here.

Appealing to the broker community to get registered, he said, "By registering, you will have that status, and it will help you to generate more revenue in future. RERA registration is the license symbol for all brokers, projects and developers."

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 came into effect in Maharashtra from May 1 last year.

Chatterjee also launched a mobile application 'Wajood' which aims to bring brokers on a single platform.

tags #Business #Maharashtra #Real Estate #RERA

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.