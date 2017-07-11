App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
| Source: CNBC-TV18

Online real estate brokers seek clarity on RERA registration from regulator

The countdown to getting RERA ready has begun. Developers have been scrambling to get registered. However there is no such deadline for brokers, even though they too need to be registered both with the regulator and developer in order to carry out any further business. However does this include online web portals which are market places like 99 acres, Magicbricks and Quikr? As we inch closer to the deadline many are still seeking clarity, reports CNBC-TV18's Stacy Pereira.

tags #Business #Real Estate

