you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
| Source: PTI

No ready mix plant in Noida without our approval, directs NGT

The bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to strictly ensure that there is no dust emission due to the operation of these equipments

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Green Tribunal has directed that no ready-mix plants will be permitted to operate at construction sites in Noida without its specific approval.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to strictly ensure that there is no dust emission due to the operation of these equipments.

Ready-mix is concrete that is manufactured by combining a precise amount of rock, sand, water and cement at construction sites.

"The counsel for UPPCB states that they will not give the consent unless the owner of the ready mix plant applies for consent and the same is granted by the Board. Ready-mix plant will not be permitted to operate in any case in the area in question unless there is specific direction given by the tribunal in that behalf," the bench said.

The green panel slammed the concerned officials for not taking action against the builders responsible for polluting emissions caused by construction and transportation of construction materials.

The NGT had earlier lashed out at the UP government and the Noida Authority for not abiding by its order banning construction in the national capital region even when the PM10 (particulate matter) level was over 900, saying they were making a "mockery of the system."

The NGT was hearing a plea alleging that despite specific orders, construction material, hazardous to the health of the locals, was lying in the open.

The petition has claimed that construction activities were being carried out unabashedly in sectors 71-78 of Noida and sand, bricks and debris were lying in the open, posing a threat to the people.

Showing pictures of debris lying on the roadside, petitioner Amit Gupta and others have sought directions to the concerned authorities to immediately remove the material, use of water sprinklers for suppression of dust.

The plea has also sought direction to the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board to establish ambient air quality monitoring at sectors 71 and 74-78.

tags #India #National Green Tribunal (NGT) #Noida #Real Estate

