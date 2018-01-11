App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
| Source: Moneycontrol.com

New residential launches drop by 43%; sales decline by 17% across nine cities: report

Drop in sales in 2017 was majorly due to a drop in new launches. 32% of sales in 2016 was contributed by projects launched in 2016 itself.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

While new residential launches dropped by 43 percent year-on-year in the calendar year 2017, total sales declined by 17 percent across nine major cities across the country due to drop in the number of new launches and introduction of a slew of regulatory reforms, says a report titled Realty Decoded Report by PropTiger.

From sales of 2,63,500 units in 2016, the figure declined to 2,18,500 units in Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, says the report, adding launches fell from  2,88,748 units in 2016 to 1,63,573 units in 2017.

According to the report, overall sales in the top 9 cities declined by 17 per cent in CY 2017, majorly due to the drop in new launches. However, sales in Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad and Noida improved in the fourth quarter of CY’17. On an annual basis cities such as Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata performed better than the national average in terms of sales.

related news

Drop in sales in 2017 was majorly due to a drop in new launches. 32% of sales in 2016 was contributed by projects launched in 2016 itself. This ratio came down to 24 percent in 2017.

Reduction in new launches and sustenance sales improved the situation on unsold units, which came down by 7 percent across nine cities.

Mumbai and Pune contributed almost 4 lakh units to total unsold units, followed by Bengaluru and Noida.

As per the report, Gurugram is the only city to witness improvement, both in new launches and sales by 55 percent and 27 percent respectively, in 2017. Due to the continued impact of RERA, total new launches across top-9 cities of India dropped by 56 percent in Q4 CY’17, with the biggest drop seen in Pune, Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

“2017 was a year of reform for the Indian real estate sector with the roll-out of game-changing policies such as GST and RERA. The improvement in unit sales exhibited by many cities in the last quarter of 2017 offers a preview of what the near future has in store. We are confident that new standards of delivery, accountability and transparency will further give a boost to the residential real estate market in 2018,” said Ankur Dhawan, Chief Investment Officer, PropTiger.com.

Significant reduction in new launches was seen in Pune, Ahmedabad and Kolkata in Q4 CY’17. Mumbai alone contributed close to 40 per cent of new launches in Q4 CY’17, the report added

tags #Business #India #Real Estate #Residential

most popular

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.